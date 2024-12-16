Community offers insight, debates female-only gyms

Web Managing Editor Samantha Sandrew ’25 finally found her calling in Advanced Journalism after four years: broadcasting.

Since joining the class her freshman year, she dabbled in writing and videography—leaning towards the latter in the past year.

“I'm definitely more of a broadcast person,” Sandrew '25 said. “I’ve gotten into it and gotten new technology to help me make better broadcasts.”

As she applies to college, she has considered this newfound interest in her future.

“I do see myself pursuing [journalism]... media and like TV and broadcast… maybe behind the camera,” Sandrew '25 said. “I don’t want to be like famous or anything.”