Going deeper into forensics: Staples introduces new course

Associate Paper Managing Editor Catie Campagnino ’26 has always loved learning about current events, which directly translates to her passion for journalism.

“I think that the power of the press is super important,” Campagnino said. “I thought that journalism would incorporate my love for politics.”

Campagnino’s political passions go beyond the classroom, as one of her favorite hobbies. Over the summer, she traveled to Washington D.C. for a journalism conference.

“I got to have a private tour of the Capitol with an intern of a senator,” she said. “That was probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”