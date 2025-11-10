Junior track captains build unity on and off the track

Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Junior captain Ellie Ferraro ’27 lines up at the starting line, focused and ready to lead the Staples girls’ track team into another competitive season.
Junior track captains build unity on and off the track
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Junior track captains build unity on and off the track

Byline photo of Camilla Garfield ’27
Camilla Garfield ’27, Paper EditorNovember 10, 2025
Photo contributed by Ellie Ferraro ’27
Junior captain Ellie Ferraro ’27 lines up at the starting line, focused and ready to lead the Staples girls’ track team into another competitive season.

As Staples’ girls track and field team gets ready for the upcoming winter season, junior captains Jori Altman ’27 and Ellie Ferraro ’27 are focusing on making the team more of a community. This season, both captains hope to succeed at FCIAC’s and States but, more importantly, increase team collaboration.

This year, the girls’ track team has over 100 girls total and four different event groups — sprinting, distance, throwing and jumping. However, having so many girls participating comes with some challenges, but not impossible to overcome. 

“Typically, we have different captains for each sector of the program. This way we have a leader and role model that every athlete can look up to,” Ferraro said. “What matters the most is making sure they feel comfortable and motivated throughout the season.”

On the track, Altman hopes to see the team succeed across all event groups this season.

“I hope that we can compete in as many meets as possible and score points across every event group,” Altman said. “I think one of our biggest challenges this year will be getting enough people to compete in each field and specialty event, but I hope that the underclassman will rise to the challenge and fill the open spots.”

One key to success is motivating teammates during long practices and tough meets

“Track is known to be an individual sport. Yes, you do run the race alone, and yes it’s only you who can choose how much effort you put in, but all of that becomes a lot easier when you have your team cheering you on,” Ferraro said. “One of my favorite parts about track is the community the team builds during these long meets and practices.” 

Both captains want to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for the underclassmen. 

“I really hope to show the underclassman that track can be more than just running. Even though track and field is an individual sport, to me track is about teamwork and collaboration,” Altman said. “I also want to show the underclassman that it’s okay to branch out and push past the boundaries of your comfort zone.”

Balancing leadership with school and training is another challenge both captains face throughout the season.

“Balancing academics and training in-season is a really big challenge for me. I think in the end it all comes down to good time management,” Altman said. “Sometimes I need to prioritize school work over track and I need to miss practice for the day, but our coaches are very understanding and recognize that school comes first.”

As for their individual events, Altman is a jumper, thrower and short-distance runner, while Ferraro is a sprinter. 

“My best event is likely the 400m, and although it’s known to be one of the worst events in the entirety of the sport, the strategy and push at the end is what makes it such a distinctive race,” Ferraro said. “Last spring, I was able to break 60 seconds for the first time, which was a huge feat for me. […] That race proved to me that my effort and dedication throughout the seven months leading up to it had paid off.”

Both captains plan to use this year as preparation to take on an even bigger role next year, a senior captain. 

“To prepare to take on an even bigger leadership role as a senior next year, I am going to do my best to watch and observe the seniors this year and see how they lead the team,” Altman said. “I hope I can learn from my mistakes this year and make senior year even better.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Camilla Garfield ’27
Camilla Garfield ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Camilla Garfield ’27 understands how everyday people and criminal minds work thanks to the classes and summer programs she participates in. “[Over the summer], I went to Georgetown for a forensics science program,” Garfield said. She also takes Child Psychology so she can learn more about the inner workings of people. Her writing also follows the topic of psychology where she enjoys writing about various people and their motives. “It’s interesting how everyone is different and everyone has a different background and different hobbies and interests,” she said. “I just like learning why people do what they do.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years