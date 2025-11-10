Junior track captains build unity on and off the track

Photo contributed by Ellie Ferraro ’27 Junior captain Ellie Ferraro ’27 lines up at the starting line, focused and ready to lead the Staples girls’ track team into another competitive season.

As Staples’ girls track and field team gets ready for the upcoming winter season, junior captains Jori Altman ’27 and Ellie Ferraro ’27 are focusing on making the team more of a community. This season, both captains hope to succeed at FCIAC’s and States but, more importantly, increase team collaboration.

This year, the girls’ track team has over 100 girls total and four different event groups — sprinting, distance, throwing and jumping. However, having so many girls participating comes with some challenges, but not impossible to overcome.

“Typically, we have different captains for each sector of the program. This way we have a leader and role model that every athlete can look up to,” Ferraro said. “What matters the most is making sure they feel comfortable and motivated throughout the season.”

On the track, Altman hopes to see the team succeed across all event groups this season.

“I hope that we can compete in as many meets as possible and score points across every event group,” Altman said. “I think one of our biggest challenges this year will be getting enough people to compete in each field and specialty event, but I hope that the underclassman will rise to the challenge and fill the open spots.”

One key to success is motivating teammates during long practices and tough meets.

“Track is known to be an individual sport. Yes, you do run the race alone, and yes it’s only you who can choose how much effort you put in, but all of that becomes a lot easier when you have your team cheering you on,” Ferraro said. “One of my favorite parts about track is the community the team builds during these long meets and practices.”

Both captains want to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for the underclassmen.

“I really hope to show the underclassman that track can be more than just running. Even though track and field is an individual sport, to me track is about teamwork and collaboration,” Altman said. “I also want to show the underclassman that it’s okay to branch out and push past the boundaries of your comfort zone.”

Balancing leadership with school and training is another challenge both captains face throughout the season.

“Balancing academics and training in-season is a really big challenge for me. I think in the end it all comes down to good time management,” Altman said. “Sometimes I need to prioritize school work over track and I need to miss practice for the day, but our coaches are very understanding and recognize that school comes first.”

As for their individual events, Altman is a jumper, thrower and short-distance runner, while Ferraro is a sprinter.

“My best event is likely the 400m, and although it’s known to be one of the worst events in the entirety of the sport, the strategy and push at the end is what makes it such a distinctive race,” Ferraro said. “Last spring, I was able to break 60 seconds for the first time, which was a huge feat for me. […] That race proved to me that my effort and dedication throughout the seven months leading up to it had paid off.”

Both captains plan to use this year as preparation to take on an even bigger role next year, a senior captain.

“To prepare to take on an even bigger leadership role as a senior next year, I am going to do my best to watch and observe the seniors this year and see how they lead the team,” Altman said. “I hope I can learn from my mistakes this year and make senior year even better.”