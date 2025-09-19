Club Elevate kicks off track season for girl sprinters

Brooklynn Crawford ’28 Members of Club Elevate, Jori Altman ’27, Taylor Black ’26, Alice Lutkins ’28 and Ayana Ghandi ’29 (left to right), begin practice with a warm-up jog twice around the track.

The athletic school year is divided into three seasons: fall, winter and spring. For runners, this typically means cross country in the fall, indoor track during the winter and outdoor track during the spring. However, not every runner is built for long miles – especially not right after summer – so where does this leave the sprinters of Staples? What can they do during the fall to continue being active and prepare for the winter season? That’s where Club Elevate comes in.

Club Elevate is the student-led girls’ track and field club at Staples which takes place during the fall. The club meets every Monday through Thursday at 3 p.m. by the long jump area (the straight, narrow runway on the right side of the football field). The club functions very similar to a normal track practice – each day, the members begin with a warm-up jog of two laps around the track, followed by a series of different stretches and skips and then the true workout begins.

“Usually [the workouts] are not as strenuous as our ones throughout the season because we’re trying to ease in from the summer,” Taylor Black ’26, a member of the club, said. “But they’re typically running workouts – shorter distances – and then we’ll do weight room workouts either focusing on legs or arms to help us run better.”

The club first started during the 2023-24 school year, when, during her senior year, Madeline Barney ’23 came up with the idea of doing some type of fall training for those who do indoor track. From there, a group of girls would come together and work out, with some assistance from head coach Jesse McCray.

“Last school year I took a more active role because some of the people there were some of the jumpers that I coach, and I started to – not be there every day – but at least give them a particular training regiment that I felt would help them improve for the winter,” Advisor of Club Elevate Dr. Wole Ogunkoya said.

This school year, the members seem to really be enjoying Club Elevate, as it helps them grow stronger and faster for the upcoming season, as well as getting closer to a few of their teammates.

“I really like being a part of Club Elevate because not only has it helped me get closer and form friendships with a lot of girls on the team, but it has definitely improved my strength and personal bests in track,” Jori Altman ’27 said.

Another benefit of the club is the accomplishment felt after completing each practice.

“I love it because it makes me feel like I’m actually improving, and it is very physically demanding at times, but it’s worth it and I always feel improved and accomplished every hard workout,” Alice Lutkins ’28 said.

Training during the fall season is crucial to doing well during the winter, as the best way to stay in shape is to never get out of it and Club Elevate is a fun, helpful way to go about fall training.

“I think one thing people should know,” Ogunkoya said, “is that your performance in the winter and in the spring is usually dictated by what you do or don’t do in the fall.”