Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years

Tucker Lane ’27 Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.

Staples boys’ soccer defeated the Danbury Hatters 4-0 at Wakemen on Monday, Oct. 6.

Staples hadn’t beaten Danbury in 10 years, but this time was a different story. The Wreckers registered 25 shots on goal while only conceding three shots all game.

Assistant Coach Billy Babayo highlighted the historical achievement while also emphasizing their exciting brand of football.

“Ten years in the making, history has happened. Playing champagne football,” Babayo said.

It took nine shots and 33 minutes for the Wreckers to score, but after Adrian Rodriguez ’27 won a penalty and Josh Whittaker ’26 netted it, their momentum shifted. After that, it only took 10 minutes for the Wreckers to double their lead with Captain Gabe Duque ’26 scoring off a rebound, which secured their lead going into halftime.

Staples came out firing to begin the second half with two corners in the first two minutes and then capitalized in the 45th minute with Duque scoring off a free kick doubling his tally and increasing their lead to three. In the 72nd minute, Greyson Downes ’27 sealed the victory with a 6 yard volley off a feed from Zach Gillman ’26.

The Wreckers head into their last three games of the season standing at 10-2-0 and second in the FCIAC behind undefeated Greenwich. Up next they visit 3-7-1 St. Joseph followed by a trip to Stamford to face Westhill (1-9-2) before finishing off the regular season at home with third place Ridgefield (9-2-1).