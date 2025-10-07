Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30

Celia Moccia ’27 Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30

The Wreckers girls’ soccer team came out on top over the Fairfield Ludlow Falcons 2-0 on Sept. 30. They have kicked off their 2025 season with a 5-2-2 record and have been in high spirits after their 1-0 win over the Fairfield Warde Mustangs three days prior on Sept. 27.

The girls have come a long way since their first game, which was an unfortunate 1-4 loss to the New Canaan Rams.

“Despite the season starting off slow with our first game, that loss taught us more than a win could and from there we have just kept growing as a team,” Willa Shamie ’27 said. “Each game, we’ve gelled more and more, not only getting results we’ve wanted but also developing that drive to want to win and come out with strong energy every time.”

Hard work, drive and a positive mindset are the factors that have led this team to their impressive record this season.

The girls have a busy month this October as they wrap up the season before States and FCIACs. They are bringing great energy and determination into their October games to prepare them for post season success.

“I think winning games comes as much from determination and desire as skill for the team. To perform to our best ability, we have to be a real unit through hard work and continuous communication,” Shamie said. “If we keep playing with the intensity we have as a team, I think we will keep getting the results we want for the rest of the season and we will also be able to make it far in the post season.”