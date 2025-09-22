Teamwork and energy drives girls’ volleyball to victory

Sadie Sherman ’27 The girls’ volleyball team huddles before beginning their final set against Brien McMahon.

Staples girls’ volleyball defeated Brien McMahon 3-0, improving to a record of 4-2 on Sept. 18. The Wreckers started off slow, but ramped it up by the end of set one and found their rhythm and confidence in the second two sets.

“Going into the game, we weren’t playing how we usually play, and just getting into the flow of the game, but gaining back the lead gave us the confidence to play our best,” Sienna Wearsch ’26 said.

Once the Wreckers got into a groove, the rest of the game was theirs. The team played with consistency and grit. Their offense was powerful, consistently challenging the Senators to block the ball, while their defense remained steady, recording several key digs.

As they ease into their season, they’ve experienced a mix of tough losses and decisive sweeps. Despite their past losses, the Wreckers have proven to come out stronger.

“Every practice we are continuing to improve, and each game reflects the effort we have put in,” Dylan Johnson ’27 said. “A big part of our team is our energy, continuing to fight hard no matter who the opponent is on the other side of the net.”

The strong dynamic the girls’ volleyball team grasps is a key component to their game, guiding them to success. They have willingness to play every game until the last whistle, displaying the team’s determination no matter the score on the board.

“One of the most important parts of our game is the trust we have on and off the court,” Johnson said. “We have trust in our back row to get a pass, trust in our setter to place the ball and trust in our hitters to score a point.

Despite the challenge of losing the previous senior class including three starters — Samantha Sandrew ’25, Emma Guster ’25 and Zélie Saounatsos ’25 — the team has been quick to build themselves back up, although the seniors are deeply missed.

“Being on varsity and watching two years of seniors graduate has always left an empty space on the team,” Victoria Siembida ’26 said. “I still miss the girls and the memories we shared, and it’s bittersweet seeing them enjoy their new lives in college.”

The girls are just at the beginning of their FCIAC schedule, meaning this is only the start to hopefully a successful season ahead of them.

“I am really excited for the rest of the season and to see how much the team improves,” Liv Gaines ’27 said. “We have a lot of great players […] I think this season will have an impressive outcome.”