Staples boys’ soccer continues strong start

Tucker Lane ’27 Thomas Pretty ’27 takes a throw in to Michael Brennan ’26.

Star striker Josh Whittaker ’26 opened the scoring in the 39-minute and then added a second goal off a free kick three minutes later. At the 56-minute mark, Brenden Allen found the back of the net with a perfectly timed header off a cross delivered by winger Adrian Rodriguez ’27, then doubled his tally just a minute later on a counterattack, once again set up by Rodriguez.

It took a while for the Wreckers to get their footing. There were multiple interruptions in the first half, including a 20-minute injury stoppage after a Darien player suffered a knee injury that required an ambulance. The pause made it challenging for Staples to take control of the game, but after Whittaker put them ahead at the 39-minute mark, they gained firm control.

Goalkeeper Jack D’Amore ’27 had a great game, making several saves to keep a clean sheet, which was his fourth in six games.



“Obviously, it’s a great win from our disappointing loss against Stamford last week,” D’Amore said. “But it shows that we’re able to bounce back from our losses and that we will be doing much better from that Stamford game.”

The Wreckers have had an impressive goal record in the first six games of the season, scoring 19 goals while only conceding four. This win continues the Wreckers’ strong start to their campaign, moving their record to 5-1 on the season.