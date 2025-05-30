Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS

Taken by @staplesglennis on Instagram Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.

The girls’ tennis team had a standout 2025 season, demonstrating both resilience and talent throughout the spring. The Wreckers wrapped up their regular season with an impressive 13-2 record, securing the third seed in the FCIAC tournament. They finished third overall after a hard fought semifinal loss to Ludlowe.

Shifting focus to States where they are seeded fifth, the team is already back on the courts preparing for the next challenge. During the 2024 season, the Wreckers ranked second in the state as the runner ups. With the added pressure of last year’s success, the girls’ tennis team keeps their past hard work in mind to help drive them to a prosperous outcome of the 2025 state championship.

“ Coming off a strong season last year and making it to the finals, there’s definitely some pressure but it’s also our biggest motivation. — Aanya Gandhi ’27

“Coming off a strong season last year and making it to the finals, there’s definitely some pressure but it’s also our biggest motivation,” Aanya Gandhi ’27 said. “We’ve grown a lot as a team and were focused on taking it one match at a time and pushing for that finals spot again.”

This season’s success was driven by strong performances and leadership from the six graduating seniors, Maddie Hendley, Bridget Menninger, Sadie Yanks, Lola Lamensdorf, Rhiya Anand and Emma Kantor. As these seniors move on, the Wreckers are poised to build on their momentum with a talented group of returning players.