Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win

The Wreckers defeated the Trumbull Golden Eagles 28-0 Friday Nov. 15 in Trumbull. Staples was led by quarterback Nick Weil ’26, who found receiver targets Shane Sandrew ’25, Nathan Smith ’25 and Justin Halky ’26 in the end zone.

“Right now, we are peaking,” Staples Associate Head Coach Matthew Jacowleff said. “Specifically coaching the Wide Receivers and Defensive Backs, I am so blessed to see the raw intensity that Nathan Smith and Shane Sandrew bring to practice every day.”

“ Once you start playing teams more on your level, it comes down to the little things and we just have to hone in on that.” — Kody Goldman '25

The Wreckers controlled the game from the start. Despite being held to seven points in the first half Staples was consistently moving the ball into Trumbull territory. The Wrecker offense then kicked into high gear in the second half as running back Anthony Armentano ’25 got in the mix and was able to set the Wreckers up in strong scoring position to score three second half touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, the Wreckers Defense dominated. Led by Kody Goldman ’25 and Davis Crandall ’25, Staples barely allowed Trumbull to move the ball, holding them to a shutout. After several big hits on Trumbull’s quarterback, Goldman was awarded the FCIAC Defensive Player of the Week.

“It is all about the little things,” Goldman said. “Once you start playing teams more on your level, it comes down to the little things and we just have to hone in on that.”

The Wreckers play their annual rivalry game against Greenwich on Thanksgiving day. A win for the Wreckers would likely get them the first or second seed in the state playoffs, giving them home games in the first two rounds.

“On Thanksgiving morning [against Greenwich], when our players walk down the staircase with the ‘S’ on their helmets and thousands of fans wearing the blue and white are there cheering them on,” Jacowleff said, “they will feel and truly know the power of Wrecker football.”