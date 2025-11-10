Subscribe
Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Camille Blundell ’27, Paper Editor November 10, 2025
The lights don’t go all the way down at the Prospector Theater. The volume stays low. The lobby hums quietly instead of roaring. On sensory-friendly Sunday mornings, this independent theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut slows the world down on purpose. 

The Prospector Theater is a nonprofit cinema that opened in 2014 with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities through meaningful employment. Approximately 75% of the staff, called “Prospects,” identify as disabled. In a movie landscape dominated by streaming, this brick-and-mortar theater argues that gathering in a room together still matters, especially when that room is built to accommodate people of all abilities. 

Accessibility is embedded in the theater’s operations, not treated as an extra. The Prospector regularly offers open-caption showtimes where the captions are right on the screen like subtitles, and closed-caption cups that you can pick up at the box office available for every screening. For anyone who is hard of hearing or deaf, this lowers the barrier to watching movies so they can follow along. Accessibility isn’t a flourish here; it’s a main mission. Sensory-friendly showings feature lowered volume, dimmed but not fully dark theatres, and a calming lobby environment. The goal is to allow more people to comfortably share in the communal experience of watching a film. 

“We try to offer different experiences,” Senior Operations Manager Shannon Connors said. “So no matter who you are, whether you are bringing your child and it is their first time seeing the movie or you have sensory sensitivities and find something overwhelming, we want you to still come in and have a great experience.” 

That emphasis on welcoming extends beyond accommodations and into workplace culture. The theater’s philosophy centers on identifying each staff member’s “Sparkle,” which is a passion or a skill that can be developed into a meaningful role. Two employees, Brooklyn and Katie both had their passions turned into their “Sparkles” at Prospector. Brooklyn was a cheerleader in high school, and Prospector gives her an environment to get up and perform outside of the football field. 

“Ushering and giving speeches is one of my favorite things to do,” Brooklyn said. 

Katie said she was really into graphic design, which was then turned into part of her job at Prospector. 

“We do a lot of stuff in house instead of going to different companies,”  Katie said. “Our graphics team does the signage to the flyer that goes around town to our box office. We even recreate some popular movie posters with the Prospects.”

“We like to match people’s passions and turn it into a profession,” Connors said. “If it makes sense and cents.” 

The building itself reflects this mission. The theater sits on the site of the town’s original movie house, rebuilt and reopened after being slated for demolitions. The focus on meaningful employment is by design. After receiving her Masters in Special Education, founder Valerie Jensen went on to work as an executive director of an arts nonprofit for disabled adults. While working and developing musicals and films starring adults with disabilities, she noticed how many of her disabled friends were unemployed, and she made it her goal to provide meaningful employment to her community, no matter their ability status. 

Prospector theatre is recognized by KultureCity, and a majority of the staff had to take a course to be able to recognize someone who might be struggling with an overwhelming sensory environment and how to best help them. KultureCity is the world’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance, with their main goal to make “Nevers Possible” by creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities, like PTSD, autism, dementia and stroke victims. When you walk through the doors of the Prospector theatre, you will see a sign saying they are a “KultureCity sensory inclusive building.” 

At the box office, you are able to rent a bag for your moviegoing experience that includes fidget toys, noise cancelling headphones, a weighted blanket and a little cue card that can help you communicate what you are feeling whether you are nonverbal or caught up in the moment that can tell the Prospects what they can do to help. 

“It’s [differently abled] is the only community that you can enter and exit at any point of your life,” Connors said. “You can be born with a disability, you can acquire a disability later on in life, so it’s important to be able to have spaces where they feel welcomed, feel like they have places where they can belong, be able to have a job and just be independent and have the same experiences everyone else does.” 

Creativity also powers other parts of the building. In the five hundred square foot kitchen upstairs, the popcorn team is busy creating new flavors and branding for the Prospector Popcorn brand, a line of gourmet popcorn sold and developed by Prospects. 

“Sometimes we say, well, we play movies…” Connors said. “But we’re kind of in the popcorn business.” 

Now, the business is “popping” off and the business is moving to a five thousand square foot popcorn factory as well as continuing to be sold in Nod Hill Brewery.  The bag of popcorn creates many jobs. Like Katie said, the graphics team creates the logos and designs the labels. Then, you need someone to pop the popcorn, caramelize it, top it, bag it, seal it and then finally ship it all out. 

At the Prospector Theater, moviegoing isn’t just entertainment. It’s belonging. The familiar rhythms of the cinema, tickets torn, popcorn scooped, seats found, are carried out with the belief that everyone deserves to participate in the shared joy of a story on screen. The mission is simple, yet effective: a seat for everyone. 

“Creating it your own way with things that you have available,” Connors said. “You don’t always need to create an accommodation or a way for someone to be able to get a job done, or for someone to be able to experience it.”

Camille Blundell ’27, Creative Director
Creative Director Camille Blundell ’27 brings her imagination to Inklings. Over the summer, she attended a film camp, completed a podcasting and audio production New York Times program and began to produce “Paper Planes,” her 16th film that is a cross between a video game and film. “I found a passion for being behind the camera and making either mine or other people’s visions come true,” Blundell said. As Creative Director, Blundell helps develop the cover of each Inklings paper and ensures all graphics serve a purpose and are visually appealing.  “I get to make what the editors are thinking come true,” she said.
