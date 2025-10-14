Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Second period at Staples High School is an hour and twenty minutes, which can be exhausting for students. Making “communications time” at the start of class mandatory would help students focus, reduce stress and be more productive.
Making second period more manageable
Georgia Ratcliffe ’27 and Sadie Sherman ’27 go to Lyfe Cafe, Retreat Sweets and Greenology to find the best strawberry matcha in Westport.
Strawberry matcha review: where should you get your matcha?
Staples added a new science course allowing students to go deeper into their study of forensics.
Going deeper into forensics: Staples introduces new course
The Spotted Lantern Fly first came to the United States in the 2000s, but has since spread across the East Coast. Feasting on trees, people have been instructed to kill them before they harm more wildlife. This is your calling. After watching this video, you will be the lord of the (lantern) flies.
Lantern BYE! A guide to DIY pest control
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole

Byline photo of Alex Gordonos ’27
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Alex Gordonos ’27October 14, 2025
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Alexis Jacobs ’26
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.

*Names Changed For Anonymity

Heading into the 2025 school year, Staples High School cracked down on distractions by blocking social media and popular apps on its Wi-Fi. And of course, students found a loophole. They quickly discovered that a simple VPN download could slip past the firewall, allowing them to access all restricted apps. 

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) reroutes your internet, connecting to servers in other locations. Therefore, a student can get a connection to any blocked platforms without using the Staples BYOD wifi. Breaking the firewall is as simple as downloading a VPN and accepting its terms and conditions to allow the foreign connection. 

“I downloaded VPN-fast VPN SuperIt’s,”  *Jane ’26 said. “It’s nice because I am able to check social media and other apps during free periods and in the hallway during passing time.”

Staples students who can’t, or don’t want to download VPNs are quickly finding themselves in the minority. Rohan Sareen ’27 does not have a VPN and finds it frustrating getting notifications that his friends with VPNs are chatting with him on Snap, but he can’t open them. 

“I didn’t really have a need for [a VPN],” Sareen said. “It was never necessary for me to use [social media in school], but it’s just kinda annoying.” 

Lily Ashford ’27

Some students justify using VPNs because they consider the school’s wifi limitations to be unnecessary and over restrictive. For example, *Jane explained how it’s nice to be able to communicate with her friends through SnapChat when trying to find them in the cafeteria at lunch. 

That said, VPN usage comes with risks. VPNs not only make your phone slower, but it can cause your phone to be more vulnerable to viruses and other security risks. 

“Some malicious VPN apps have been found to sell user data. Instead of protecting you, the VPN could become a tool for surveillance.” Director of Technology at Westport Public Schools Natalie Carrignan said.  “Fake or unverified VPN apps can contain malware, spyware, or adware that runs in the background.”

According to Fortinet, a US Cybersecurity organization, the connection used with a VPN is not considered a secure network, and information is more susceptible to being tampered with. VPNs also get your connection from foreign places, posing another security threat. Lastly, downloading the wrong VPN can lead to the app hacking into your information. 

 “I downloaded a VPN and it gave me some sort of virus,” *Jake ’26 said, “it would skip Spotify songs without me controlling it, which really scared me.” 

The school administration has warned that use of VPNs violates the school’s acceptable use policy. As per the student code of conduct, students caught using VPNs to bypass school security could face a one to 10 day in-school or out-of-school suspension for violation of section 9 of the acceptable use policy, as well as potentially violating section 1 and 8. These policies prevent students from using technology for non education reasons or bypassing security systems.  

“There will always be students who do not follow these rules,” Carrignan said, “which is precisely why a Code of Conduct exists.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Alexis Jacobs ’26
Alexis Jacobs ’26, Web Managing Editor
Web Managing Editor Alexis Jacobs ’26 joined Inklings due to the community’s positive reputation and given her passion for writing and making  her voice heard.  “Inklings is a good place for me to get my voice into the school,” Jacobs said. “ I am very opinionated as a person.”  This year, Jacobs is dedicated to elevating the website to its fullest potential.  “My goal for my job is to improve our website to be a place where our town, community and school can come for local news,” she said.
Alex Gordonos ’27
Alex Gordonos ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Alex Gordonos ’27, unlike many high school students, is already on the runway toward becoming a pilot. “I have a lot of family friends who have done flight school,” Gordonos said.” I have a family friend who’s a pilot and so it just always seemed like something that was really interesting. It would allow me to not have to sit in one place for an entire career.”  Along with his passion for aviation, Gordonos is a creative thinker who joined journalism in order to write. “Being able to express my thoughts through writing is very important to me,” he said.   
Lily Ashford ’27
Lily Ashford ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Lily Ashford ’27 describes herself as “determined,” a trait reflected in both her academics and extracurriculars. This past summer, Ashford attended a two-week writing camp with the New York Times, lifeguarded and visited Nantucket with her close friends.  She also plays lacrosse and runs cross country, though she admits lacrosse is her favorite sport. Beyond school, Ashford enjoys walking her dog, cooking, tanning and reading. While she once considered becoming a lawyer, she now hopes to pursue a creative career in advertising or public relations.  “When I put my mind to something,” she said, “I’ll do it.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Best of SNO
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan's homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
More in Features
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV