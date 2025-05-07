College bound, camera ready

You’re sitting in a chair at your kitchen counter after getting a notification that there’s been an update to your application portal. Your mom is recording and you have tears streaming down your face from all the emotions you’re feeling. The screen takes 35 seconds to load, which feels like 35 years, and you feel like you’re going to throw up. Then there it is: Congratulations! You’re officially a Wolverine! You start jumping up and down alongside your family, screaming and crying. The whole house is exploding with relief and joy, and your little sister already knows what’s next, a college bed party.

For some, bed parties have become the new norm to celebrate your acceptance into a school. A college bed party is essentially exactly what it sounds like: Your bed gets fully decked out with sweatshirts, sweatpants, pillows, blankets, candy, balloons and everything else you can think of. The bed is truly the star of the show with so much new gear from your school. Essentially it’s a big, fun and flashy way to say, “I did it.”

“My favorite part of this experience was seeing how many of my friends came to celebrate with me and how excited they were to be there,” Jasmine Schiffman ’25 said.

Recently, these festive parties have sparked conversations about the pressure that social media provides. Some rooms are decorated with oversized banners, cupcakes and huge blankets, while others are decorated with a sweatshirt or two.

“ I definitely do think there is a pressure to go all out and live up to the standard that we see online on platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok. — Jasmine Schiffman ’25 “I definitely do think there is a pressure to go all out and live up to the standard that we see online on platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok.” Schiffman ’25 said.

The social media presence of these parties have helped grow their popularity, turning what was once a moment shared with family and friends to a post that is shared on multiple different platforms for the world to see. While some see social media as a fun and efficient way to share their milestones and commitment, others see it as a pressure to keep up with unrealistic standards.

“When I am a senior I think I will definitely want a bed party with all my friends,” Liana Bernstein ’27 said. “A lot of people in Westport do them, and they just look really fun and a great way to celebrate your commitment.”

At the end of the day, college bed parties are just a way to celebrate all the hard work put into high school and the next big step you are about to take in your life. They may not be for everyone and that is perfectly okay. Whether your room and bed is filled with merch, or your parents gave you a huge hug and kiss to congratulate you, the importance of it is the exact same: you got into college. You did it. That is worth celebrating, no matter what your bed looks like.