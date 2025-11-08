Christmas came early: maybe too early

Subscribe
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Charles Dickens , Edgar Allen Poe Mary Shelley and more who are all well known writers within the gothic and horror genre.
Poe, Shelley, and the Art of Fear
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Categories:

Christmas came early: maybe too early

November 8, 2025
Emma Walsh ’28
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.

For as long as I can remember, Christmas has always been a holiday celebrated with music, movies and decorations for a longer period of time than other holidays. But in the past few years, I’ve seen this period of celebration extend way longer for entire months before the holiday actually takes place. Not to be a Scrooge, but the celebration has started too early, largely because of social media and consumerism, sadly leaving us with no time to enjoy fall fun.

I fully understand the excitement for a holiday before it happens. I get excited for Christmas too. But when my For You page starts getting flooded with Christmas countdowns in August, the excitement has started too early. And by mid-October, it seems as though every influencer has started decorating their house in lights, tinsel and trees. When everyone starts pushing out Christmas content in the fall, it gets everybody excited to start the holidays all before Halloween even happens. What I want is to be able to go apple picking, or go to a pumpkin patch and not look at my phone and see Christmas advertisements ruining a fall day. And when you see Mariah Carey singing “It’s time” on TikTok on Nov. 1, there is absolutely no avoiding the holiday spirit now.

Don’t get me wrong, Christmas is probably my favorite holiday, but it becomes inescapable while I’m still enjoying fall. And you can’t just put down your phone and avoid the holiday cheer, since stores are all decked out in Christmas decor in October. If you wanted to get some Halloween decorations in October, you should’ve thought of that earlier. Many stores like the craft store chain Michaels, one of which is in Westport, started rolling out their Christmas decor on Oct. 3 this year. And announcements for holiday deals are coming out even earlier, with Target announcing its holiday plans on Sept. 16. And let’s not forget every teenage girl’s favorite, Starbucks, which released a sneak peek at their Christmas merch on Oct. 6, with their holiday menu following on Nov. 6. With big chains pushing the holiday season so early, it’s hard to avoid the spread of Christmas cheer while still trying to decide what to dress up as for Halloween.

Not only do stores commence the early start to the holiday season in this phenomenon, known as “Christmas Creep”, but it also comes from a lot of people who are just getting a step ahead with their holiday shopping. In fact, according to a survey done by Bankrate, 49% of holiday shoppers are starting their shopping before Oct. 31. With people planning to start shopping earlier, and stores pushing out their holidays deals and items so early, I really don’t know if the holiday season starts in September or December anymore.

Emma Walsh '28
Web Opinions Editor Emma Walsh '28
Web Opinions Editor Emma Walsh ’28 likes to try new things. Her curiosity led her to Inklings. “When I was picking classes freshman year,” Walsh said, “I was looking for new things that I hadn’t done before.”  Walsh won’t settle for familiarity—even her favorite movie, “Pitch Perfect”, stands in contrast to her primary focus of sports. Yet this discomfort is where Walsh finds passion. After a semester of Intro to Journalism, Walsh joined Inklings in the 2025-26 term with high hopes.  “I’m really excited for this year,” Walsh said.
