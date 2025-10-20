Save me a seat: the struggle of finding a seat in the library

Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
Italian teacher Luisa D’Amore shares her favorite Italian songs she plays for students
Staples student and staff share their every day soundtracks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Save me a seat: the struggle of finding a seat in the library

Emma Walsh ’28, Web Opinions EditorOctober 20, 2025
Emma Walsh ’28
Staples library filled with students doing their work.

As I made my way from lunch in the cafeteria to the library about a couple weeks ago, I saw a group of students crowding around the library entrance. I tried to get in, because I was in my free period and needed to get my homework done. But I was stopped from entering, and told that there was no room left in the library so I couldn’t go in. Feeling a bit annoyed, I left, then eventually went back, finally being allowed into the library for my free period, and to do my work.

The library was completely full of students that weren’t doing anything but socializing with each other. In my opinion, the library is the best place to study or do schoolwork. Those who need to focus and get their work done shouldn’t be waiting outside the library. Meanwhile, a bunch of students who got bored of lunch decided to come to the library to talk, take up seats and create a lot of noise, turning the library from a working environment to a social hour. Students who come to the library solely for talking with their friends shouldn’t be leaving students who want to concentrate on homework assignments, classwork or studying for a test out of luck.

Yes, there are areas outside the library where people can do work. But the seating by the auditorium and the counseling offices is so limited. Also, sitting on a couch or in the middle of the hallway isn’t an optimal setting to focus and be productive. The library, on the other hand, does have, in my opinion, the best environment for working on school related assignments, with lots of desks and chairs, and other resources, like computers and printers. 

Nobody is saying that you’re not allowed to talk with your friends in the library. But if that’s your only purpose in being there, and seating is running low, maybe take your conversation back to the cafeteria or elsewhere. 

Also, I too often see one person or a pair of people taking up the four person and six person tables, leaving larger groups with nowhere to go. On a day that isn’t crowded, that’s totally fine, but when bigger groups can’t find anywhere to sit, that might be a sign to move to the seating made for one or two people.

I think that the issue of a crowded library during the lunch period could be solved if we all had more awareness. If you’re just one person sitting at a table designed for four, go sit somewhere designed for one. If you just felt like talking with your friends in the library instead of the cafeteria, go back to lunch and let somebody who actually has a homework assignment due, or needs to study for a test have your seat. Students need a reminder to put themselves in somebody else’s shoes. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Emma Walsh ’28
Emma Walsh ’28, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Emma Walsh ’28 likes to try new things. Her curiosity led her to Inklings. “When I was picking classes freshman year,” Walsh said, “I was looking for new things that I hadn’t done before.”  Walsh won’t settle for familiarity—even her favorite movie, “Pitch Perfect”, stands in contrast to her primary focus of sports. Yet this discomfort is where Walsh finds passion. After a semester of Intro to Journalism, Walsh joined Inklings in the 2025-26 term with high hopes.  “I’m really excited for this year,” Walsh said.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Remaining sustainable shouldn’t be overlooked while choosing a Halloween costume.
Reduce, reuse, rewear: A sustainable Halloween costume guide