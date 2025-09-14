The best coffee: house brew

Making your own coffee at home is not only convenient, but also cheaper and delicious. Graphic from Canva AI Generator

Would you believe me if I told you my daily latte is only $1.93? Almost 1/7 of the price of a Starbucks coffee.

What if I told you getting my coffee only takes about four minutes? No drive through lines, no backed up workers.

And what if I told you it is made exactly how I like it, every time? Yup, that means no “bad coffee days” where you get no ice and all milk.

What magical cafe have I found? My very own Alexis’ cafe, where coffee is made at home.

I am a self proclaimed coffee addict. You will very rarely find me walking into school without a fresh latte in hand. This is a very expensive addiction, and used to cost me a steep $75 each month. I also hate waking up in the mornings; so, there is NO way I am getting up 45 minutes earlier than I need to, to sit in Starbucks traffic only to get an overpriced, mediocre, processed coffee. While you guys are driving to starbucks at 7:20, I am still in bed pressing snooze.

So believe me when I say, my life got that much better when I started making my own coffee.

About two years ago, I decided to buy a Nespresso. Yes, the machine is expensive but in the long run it has saved me so much money. Each morning, I use one double shot pod which costs $1.35 and mix in 1/11th of a carton of almond milk costing about 33 cents.

How I make my coffee:

Put pod into machine Put honey in a small espresso cup, and let the espresso drip into cup Put milk and ice into a cup Pour espresso shot into milk THATS IT!

Now, you might be thinking, what about my special seasonal coffee? Don’t worry, you don’t have to sacrifice your pumpkin spice latte. You can easily buy, or make your own syrup flavors and experiment till you find a recipe that is even better. Making your own coffee allows you to fully customize what is in your drink, making it healthier and yummier.

I promise, anything I can do before 8 a.m., you can do too.