David Rosenwaks, joined by wife Liz Fye and daughters Ella and Ava, met with campaign advisors and friends at Blondinit Restaurant to usher in election results.
The community and the campaign: David Rosenwaks marks election night in Westport
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Junior captain Ellie Ferraro ’27 lines up at the starting line, focused and ready to lead the Staples girls’ track team into another competitive season.
Junior track captains build unity on and off the track
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Zara Saliba ’26, Managing EditorNovember 12, 2025
Zara Saliba ’26
David Rosenwaks, joined by wife Liz Fye and daughters Ella and Ava, met with campaign advisors and friends at Blondinit Restaurant to usher in election results.

David Rosenwaks marked the results of election night, setting a record for Independents and representing 13% of votes for First Selectman on Nov. 4 at Blondinit Restaurant. 

 

The buzz of chatter from family, friends and new acquaintances filled the air as voters and campaign party members gathered to hear about the Westport First Selectman results. Thirty-five people gathered in the small Israeli Eatery, some of whom had only met for the first time this evening, and they were eager to celebrate the campaign of David Rosenwaks, a former Democrat endorsed by the Forward Party. 

 

While Kevin Christie and running mate Amy Wistreich secured 52.82% of the Westport votes, thus winning the election, Rosenwaks was proud of how far his campaign had come in the three months of running. 

 

“I’m proud, like I said earlier, that we have a campaign we ran,” Rosenwaks said. “I think we may have just set a record for third-party candidates, so we can hold our heads up high, and I congratulate the winner.”

 

While the results were announced, Rosenwaks plans to move forward by participating in the government, and he has confidence in Kevin Christie, the new First Selectman of Westport.

 

“Westport has a bright future, and I think it’ll be in great hands, and I look forward to participating in town government in the future,” Rosenwaks said.

It was a big night for everyone. Reflecting on experiences on the way to election night, campaign party member Gina Little admired Rosenwaks’s campaign goals and was eager to join when she got the chance.

 

“I truly believe [Rosenwaks] wants the best for Westport and the community, and his heart is in the right place,” Little said. “So when I met him and he asked me to help with his campaign, I didn’t hesitate.”

 

Earlier in the day, volunteers from Staples High School and other organizations within it, primarily the Service League of Boys (SLOBS), participated in the election by manning entrances and directing voters.

 

“I decided to volunteer because I love being civically engaged, and it’s a great event that SLOBS does,” Rei Seltzer ’26, a volunteer, said. “I think all the candidates are great this year.”

 

This year, voter turnout was 44%, a similar number to that of four years ago, when Rosenwaks last ran. Despite not reaching 50% of eligible voters, volunteers and civic participants like Suzanne Propp, a teacher at Greens Farms Elementary School, believe it is their responsibility to vote, and they attended the polls themselves this morning. 

“Voting is the greatest privilege I have living in this country,” Propp said. “I would never not vote, even when it’s a difficult decision.”

About the Contributor
Zara Saliba ’26
Zara Saliba ’26, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Zara Saliba ’26 is in her fourth year of Inklings, a journey that began her freshman year when she challenged herself to explore new interests.  “I’ve always loved being creative,” Saliba said, “and I think one of my main goals when I was a freshman was to go out of my comfort zone and try a bunch of new things.”  Encouraged by her mom’s crafts during lockdown, Saliba developed a love for the arts that she now brings to the classroom.  “I wanted to make a magazine,” Saliba said, “and scrapbooking and collaging was something I’ve always done.” 
