The community and the campaign: David Rosenwaks marks election night in Westport

Zara Saliba ’26 David Rosenwaks, joined by wife Liz Fye and daughters Ella and Ava, met with campaign advisors and friends at Blondinit Restaurant to usher in election results.

David Rosenwaks marked the results of election night, setting a record for Independents and representing 13% of votes for First Selectman on Nov. 4 at Blondinit Restaurant.

The buzz of chatter from family, friends and new acquaintances filled the air as voters and campaign party members gathered to hear about the Westport First Selectman results. Thirty-five people gathered in the small Israeli Eatery, some of whom had only met for the first time this evening, and they were eager to celebrate the campaign of David Rosenwaks, a former Democrat endorsed by the Forward Party.

While Kevin Christie and running mate Amy Wistreich secured 52.82% of the Westport votes, thus winning the election, Rosenwaks was proud of how far his campaign had come in the three months of running.

“I’m proud, like I said earlier, that we have a campaign we ran,” Rosenwaks said. “I think we may have just set a record for third-party candidates, so we can hold our heads up high, and I congratulate the winner.”

While the results were announced, Rosenwaks plans to move forward by participating in the government, and he has confidence in Kevin Christie, the new First Selectman of Westport.

“Westport has a bright future, and I think it’ll be in great hands, and I look forward to participating in town government in the future,” Rosenwaks said.

It was a big night for everyone. Reflecting on experiences on the way to election night, campaign party member Gina Little admired Rosenwaks’s campaign goals and was eager to join when she got the chance.

“I truly believe [Rosenwaks] wants the best for Westport and the community, and his heart is in the right place,” Little said. “So when I met him and he asked me to help with his campaign, I didn’t hesitate.”

Earlier in the day, volunteers from Staples High School and other organizations within it, primarily the Service League of Boys (SLOBS), participated in the election by manning entrances and directing voters.

“I decided to volunteer because I love being civically engaged, and it’s a great event that SLOBS does,” Rei Seltzer ’26, a volunteer, said. “I think all the candidates are great this year.”

This year, voter turnout was 44%, a similar number to that of four years ago, when Rosenwaks last ran. Despite not reaching 50% of eligible voters, volunteers and civic participants like Suzanne Propp, a teacher at Greens Farms Elementary School, believe it is their responsibility to vote, and they attended the polls themselves this morning.

“Voting is the greatest privilege I have living in this country,” Propp said. “I would never not vote, even when it’s a difficult decision.”