Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Second period at Staples High School is an hour and twenty minutes, which can be exhausting for students. Making “communications time” at the start of class mandatory would help students focus, reduce stress and be more productive.
Making second period more manageable
Georgia Ratcliffe ’27 and Sadie Sherman ’27 go to Lyfe Cafe, Retreat Sweets and Greenology to find the best strawberry matcha in Westport.
Strawberry matcha review: where should you get your matcha?
Staples added a new science course allowing students to go deeper into their study of forensics.
Going deeper into forensics: Staples introduces new course
The Spotted Lantern Fly first came to the United States in the 2000s, but has since spread across the East Coast. Feasting on trees, people have been instructed to kill them before they harm more wildlife. This is your calling. After watching this video, you will be the lord of the (lantern) flies.
Lantern BYE! A guide to DIY pest control
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws

Byline photo of Finn Rockwell ’26
Finn Rockwell ’26, Staff WriterOctober 17, 2025
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Finn Rockwell ’26
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time

Connecticut’s new e-bike law, aimed at addressing safety concerns on the roads, has prompted a range of responses from local bikers. While lawmakers say the rules are designed to make streets safer, riders believe the law leaves unanswered questions about where and how e-bikes should be used.

 

The new law says that e-bikes with no pedals and batteries over 750 watts will now be considered motor driven cycles. A driver’s license will be required for anyone 16 or older, and riders under 21 must wear a helmet. The law also restricts e-bikes in certain areas, such as sidewalks, and sets clearer guidelines on their speed limits and where they can operate. Advocates argue that the law protects drivers and pedestrians by reducing the risk of collisions with faster-moving bicycles.

 

But some bikers say the law feels more like a ban than a regulation, “I mean like they kind of suck but they are a little bit of a problem,” Stone Redniss ’28, who enjoys riding dirt bikes in his free time, said when asked about the new law. “A bunch of people have them. I wish they’d just regulate it instead of just outright ban them (for those under 16).”

Despite the new restrictions, there’s still a sense that some bikers may continue to ride bikes going over 28 miles an hour without licenses, making it difficult for the law to be enforced. 

 

“I think it will discourage some people,” Redniss ’28 said, “but I think most of the people who have been doing it for a while [are] just gonna keep going.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Finn Rockwell ’26
Finn Rockwell ’26, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Finn Rockwell ’26 has always had New York sports in his blood, and growing up in a family of fans, his passion for the Giants, Yankees and Knicks comes naturally. That same passion fueled his goal of becoming a sports journalist. “I’ve always wanted to have a career in sports journalism and sports media,” Rockwell said. While he enjoys writing, it’s the broadcasting side he prefers. As an athlete himself, he hopes to bring his excitement towards sports into the Staples community. “I love radio because we put on radio shows and talk about sports,” Rockwell said.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving