Welcome to Inklings!

Inklings Ambassador Malena Tortorella ’27 never considered herself artistic. That was until her grandma taught her to crochet hats.

“Crochet and knitting helped me find a passion,” Tortorella said.

Beanies became handmade gifts for friends and a newfound form of expression.

Tortorella is also a pianist; inspired by her sister, she has played for eleven years and recently performed at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.

Nonetheless, she loves reading and writing. Tortorella joined Inklings to grow her artistic voice through honest storytelling.

“Journalism lets me express myself beyond speech,” Tortorella said.