Welcome to Inklings!

Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
As Connecticut considers investing pension funds in the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, many educators question the financial risk.
A risky shot: Ned Lamont’s proposal ties teacher pensions to WNBA team investment
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Driver's education, a necessary process to get your license, is taking a toll on high school students. Why is there so much?
The weight of drivers education on high school students: how can we balance it?
There is a large number of clubs here at Staples, with lots of people starting new ones for various reasons.
Navigate the club chaos: finding value in the club fair frenzy
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
Students vs teacher opinions on AI usage
Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Welcome to Inklings!

October 26, 2025
Malena Tortorella ’27
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Malena Tortorella ’27
Malena Tortorella ’27, Inklings Ambassador
Inklings Ambassador Malena Tortorella ’27 never considered herself artistic. That was until her grandma taught her to crochet hats.  “Crochet and knitting helped me find a passion,” Tortorella said. Beanies became handmade gifts for friends and a newfound form of expression.  Tortorella is also a pianist; inspired by her sister, she has played for eleven years and recently performed at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.  Nonetheless, she loves reading and writing. Tortorella joined Inklings to grow her artistic voice through honest storytelling. “Journalism lets me express myself beyond speech,” Tortorella said.
