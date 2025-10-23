Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm

Celia Moccia ’27 loves working with others, whether it be on the volleyball court or during Best Buddies meetings, a club focused on connecting special-needs students with their peers.

“It’s so awesome helping those kids and creating a safe and comfortable space for them,” Moccia said.

After taking Intro to Journalism, Moccia became interested in joining Inklings, choosing to become a Broadcast Director due to her audio and video editing skills.

“I knew someone majoring in journalism and it seemed like an interesting field,” she said. “It’s something I want to look at studying in college, or even beyond college.”