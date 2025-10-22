Staples student and staff share their every day soundtracks

Paper Editor Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 has an immense passion for reading and writing, and she loves understanding other people’s stories while also creating her own.

“I try to read about 20 books a year, [and] I really like writing, whether that’s through journalism or through writing a book,” Maccaro said.

Maccaro’s passion for storytelling and communication led to her joining Inklings.

“Writing is a way for people to reach out to others and share their stories and ideas,” she said. “Inklings is an outlet to reach out to a broader variety of people that I wouldn’t otherwise have access to.”