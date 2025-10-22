Halfway through the first quarter – How are seniors vs. freshmen feeling?

Rowing takes up most of Liv Perry’s ’28 time, but she still finds room for other passions.

“I love to read, hang out with my friends and also travel,” Perry ’28 said.

She cannot pick a favorite book, though “Harry Potter” and romance books rank high.

Having two siblings, one a senior, and another at Virginia Tech keeps family close. When she moved, friends on the middle school paper sparked her interest in journalism.

“I joined Inklings because I thought it’d be a fun way to make friends,” she said, “and I just thought it would be an interesting class to take at school.”