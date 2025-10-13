Lantern BYE! A guide to DIY pest control

Paper Managing Editor Zara Saliba ’26 is in her fourth year of Inklings, a journey that began her freshman year when she challenged herself to explore new interests.

“I’ve always loved being creative,” Saliba said, “and I think one of my main goals when I was a freshman was to go out of my comfort zone and try a bunch of new things.”

Encouraged by her mom’s crafts during lockdown, Saliba developed a love for the arts that she now brings to the classroom.

“I wanted to make a magazine,” Saliba said, “and scrapbooking and collaging was something I’ve always done.”