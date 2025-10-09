Categories:
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
Eva Matviyenko ’27 • October 9, 2025
0
About the Contributors
Staff Writer Eva Matviyenko ’27 wants to create change in the way teenagers approach news. She wants to write stories that inspire teens and get them hooked. “I feel like a lot of the news teenagers see is relevant and important to us but not really relatable or interesting a lot of times,” Matviyenko ’27 said. Matviyenko enjoys dancing and skiing in her free time and aspires to be on the Inklings business team in the future. “I want to go into business when I’m older,” Matviyenko said, “so I feel like this could be a really good starting point for me.”
Eva Matviykenko ’27, Broadcast Manager
Eva Matviykenko ’27 balances three passions: Inklings, dance and leading the Polar Plunge Club. She inherited the role of president, and now hopes to expand the club, turning it into a fundraiser for polar bears. As Inklings’ Broadcast Manager, she found her passion in video editing, recognizing how technology is reshaping journalism. “With the rise of tech, I feel like a lot of news is now getting shown through videos,” Matviykenko said. Outside of Inklings she dances six days a week at Westport Academy of Dance. “It takes up a lot of my time,” she said, “but I really love it.”
More to Discover