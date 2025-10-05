Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks

From pirouettes and arabesques, to fouetté turns and grande jetés, Paper Editor Juliet Varsov ’28 loves dancing. Most nights, she can be found in a studio at Westport’s Academy of Dance.

“I like that I have built a community from dance, and I have made a lot of friends along the way,” Varsov said. “I also like that it gets me moving and I can express myself.”

Varsov also likes to express her creativity via her work as a paper editor for Inklings.

“I like to have creative control,” she said, “and bring the writing to life on a page.”