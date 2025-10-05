STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty

Paper Editor Chloe Mitchell ‘28 has always loved to express her artistic side to an audience, whether through dance performances or writing. Mitchell thrives on using her imagination to engage, inform and inspire those around her.

“I really like the creative side of journalism and being able to write about anything and just inform people,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is eager to stay updated with current news and to share it in engaging and innovative ways to keep all Staples students informed.

“I’m excited to learn more about Staples news and culture,” she said, “and to use my creative skills to share it.”