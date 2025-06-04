Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks

Zander Bauer ’26 is passionate about expressing her thoughts through creative writing, something she hasn’t done in other classes.

“I love writing and I love, specifically, writing about my opinions,” Bauer said.

Her enthusiasm for sharing her views led her to Advanced Journalism, where she is eager to contribute opinion pieces she cares about. This summer she traveled to Georgetown University for a law program where she observed a murder trial.

“I’m really interested in crime. It was super interesting to learn about the law,” Bauer said. “After that, I would definitely consider [being a lawyer]. It was so cool.”