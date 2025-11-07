GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!

Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Charles Dickens , Edgar Allen Poe Mary Shelley and more who are all well known writers within the gothic and horror genre.
Poe, Shelley, and the Art of Fear
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!

Tucker Lane ’27, Staff WriterNovember 7, 2025
Contributed by John Walker ’29
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.

Staples boys’ soccer defeated the Greenwich Cardinals 3-2 to win the FCIAC championship for the first time since 2010. The Wreckers’ 2010 title was the 3rd FCIAC championship in a row. The trophy is back where it belongs and where it’s been 27 other times: Staples High School. 

Staples had previously lost to Greenwich 4-3 on Sept. 16.  “We lost the battle when we played them in the [regular season]. We won the war today,” assistant coach Billy Babayo said. 

The game was heated. It included a combined 24 fouls with 17 of them coming from the Wreckers. But they prevailed, going off three first half goals and fighting off a valiant second half effort from the Cardinals. 

It only took 18 minutes for Staples to strike first with Adrian Rodriguez ’27 getting a foot on a cross from Gabe Duque ’26. 

The Wreckers would go on to double their lead 17 minutes later after Brendan Allen ’26 put in the rebound off a corner from Gabe Hellmann ’26. However, Greenwich got one back quickly with a beautiful volley from Matheus Bongiolo. 

But the Wreckers canceled that out with a third goal right before half as Rodriguez finished off another cross, this one from Hellman to give the Wreckers a commanding 3-1 lead going into the half. 

The second half included a combined 17 fouls and 13 shots. The Wreckers had the first two shots of the half with Rodriguez and Lucas Alacron ’27 both having a go at goal in the 46th minute. But Greenwich went on to have the next 10 shots of the game. In spite of that barrage, the Wreckers made sure not one found the back of the net.

A brilliant play from Staples goalkeeper Jack D’Amore ‘27 was decisive in the win. In the 63rd minute, D’Amore had a dazzling fingertip save that kept the Wreckers’ two goal advantage secure until seven minutes later. With 9:44 left in the game, Greenwich senior captain Henry Davis headed a free kick just over D’Amore’s head to reduce the Wreckers’ lead to only one.

But Staples would hold on, and D’Amore had another class save with five minutes left and then that was that. Staples were the champs, and Greenwich was undefeated no more. 

This win capped off a memorable year for the Wreckers that started off on July 2 when Liam Witham was announced as the sixth coach of the Staples boys’ soccer team. Witham brought in Billy Babayo to serve as assistant coach, and they set out on a season that would end with Staples soccer as FCIAC champions.  

Winger Nico Reyna ’27 highlighted the fight in the team which led them to winning the title.

“​​I’m just so proud of the boys. So proud of the effort we put into this season on the bench, off the bench, on the field, off the field,” Reyna said. “There couldn’t be a more deserved team to win this.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Tucker Lane ’27
Tucker Lane ’27, Staff Writer
Since Staff Writer Tucker Lane ’27 was about three years old, he has found joy and passion in playing golf and skiing with his friends and family. “I think playing helps me somewhat calm down, but also I get to spend time outside,” Tucker said. Lane hopes to turn his passion into becoming a sports writer for Inklings. He is excited to express himself through all of his writing. “I think sports are a great way for people to disconnect from their lives at school,” he said. “I think if I can write good things about it, people will like it.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30