Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes

The Staples boys’ soccer team continued their red-hot streak with a commanding 8-0 victory over Norwalk on Monday afternoon at Wakeman Field.

The Wreckers came out firing with Brendan Allen ’26 scoring the first goal in the starting minute to spark an offensive outburst. They would go on to score six goals in the opening 35 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Josh Whitaker ’26 quickly doubled the lead in the seventh minute and struck again in the 15th to make it 3-0. The Wreckers’ relentless attack continued as Noah Rossoni ’27 added a fourth in the 21st minute, followed by back-to-back goals from Adrian Rodriguez ’27 in the 23rd and 35th minutes. By halftime, Staples led 6-0, outshooting Norwalk 10-1 and controlling every aspect of play.

The second half saw the Wreckers maintain their momentum while rotating players through the lineup. Despite a number of shots being saved or sailing wide, Staples eventually extended their lead. Brendan Allen ’26 netted his second of the game in the 67th minute, and later completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 74th minute to seal the 8-0 win. Even though Staples could only score two goals in the second half, they still dominated statistically. The Wreckers had 11 shots with seven being saved while the Staples defense led by captains Dylan Shackelford ’26, Drew Hill ’26, and Gabe Hellmann ’26 limited Norwalk to only one.

After the match, Rodriguez mentioned that they still need to stay focused on the rest of the FCIACs. “ “ The result doesn’t get much better than that…on to the next one for playoffs. — Adrian Rodriguez ’27

The Wreckers now move on to play Stamford at Fairfield Warde on Thursday Oct. 23 for a chance to play for an FCIAC Championship. This matchup carries extra weight for Staples with Stamford being one of two teams to beat the Wreckers with them winning their meeting on Sept. 10 3-1. Now Staples have a chance to even the score.