Back to back … to back? Field hockey competes for 3-Peat

Provided by Emma Larit ’25 The Wreckers field hockey team poses in front of the 2024 state championship plaque after beating Darien 5-2. This team included many talented graduates such as Sofi Fildalgo ’25, Tyla Ozgen ’25 and Emma Larit ’25.

To no one’s surprise, the Wreckers field hockey team is off to a hot start this year. The girls are coming off two phenomenal seasons, winning the state championship in 2023 and the FCIAC and state championships in 2024. The Wreckers finished the 2024 season ranked #8 in the nation (National Ranking 2024). The girls graduated as some of the most talented field hockey players in the state last year: Tyla Ozgen ’25 (currently playing at Stanford University), Emma Larit ’25 (currently playing at the University of Connecticut), Alex Hackett ’25 (currently playing at Dickinson College), and Sofi Fildalgo ’25 (currently playing at Duke University).

So that begs the question: Can the Wreckers keep it rolling?

As of Sept. 19., the girls are off to a 6-0 start to the season. They are led by captains Mary Stevens ’26, committed to Georgetown University; Ella Ledenko ’26, committed to Dickinson College; and Catherine Cirasuolo ’26, as well as other crucial seniors such as Eve Dolan ’26 and Paige Knesich ’26. Additionally, the Wreckers yield a very talented Junior class.

“Losing the seniors last year was definitely a loss, but it allowed our team to rebuild. We have lots of depth in our talent from every grade,” Stevens said. “Our juniors have lots of talent and a standout junior, Leah Larit. The seniors have been playing together for a while, including during the club season, which has helped us a lot. We’ve definitely switched around positions and are continuing to learn and adapt.”

Despite losing the talent last year, the girls are still positive about having another historic year. Last year, the Wreckers finished 19-1 en route to winning the state and FCIAC championships; they beat their rivals Darien in both games. Going into the season, the Wreckers were ranked #16 in the nation (National Pre-Season Ranking (2025).

“Our ranking obviously gives us confidence in our abilities as a team, but adds some pressure as it adds a target on our back,” Cirasuolo said. “We are trying to focus on playing our game and showing that we continue to deserve our ranking and our two titles.”

The Wreckers’ next game is Thursday, Sept. 19 against their rivals, the Darien Blue Wave. It is one of the biggest games of the season, as they are consistently ranked the two top teams in Connecticut, and it is a rematch of the FCIAC and state championships last year.

“I’m really excited for the game against Darien,” Ledenko said. “I think it will be great competition and super fun.”