Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach

Photo by Dan Woog A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.

the opportunity to contribute to the case that would affect his and the team’s future.

Ultimately, the Board of Education upheld their decision to not renew Oost-Lievense’s contract for his ninth season due to an incident that occured in 2024.

However, the Board of Education did not call upon any students to testify, leaving them feeling unheard and powerless against the ultimate decision.

A few players still wished for their voices to be heard and their testimonies are recorded below: .

Dylan Shackelford ’26

“I was there at the retreat and watched everything take place from five feet away. Not only was the situation resolved within seconds, but Coach Russ handled it perfectly and turned the situation into a learning experience for all of us.”

Noah Rossoni ’27

Coach Russ was a huge part of my life as he was always there for me during the difficult times that I faced and I know that many people on my team and around this Westport community share the same feeling that I do. The injustice that was done at the hearing on Monday is one that I am ashamed of. The fact that it wasn’t even a fair hearing upsets me […] and makes me feel embarrassed about the treatment that this town has against coaches.

Matthew Jordan ’22

As a Staples soccer alum, [Coach Russ] understands what the program means to everyone and how to bring out everyone’s best. Even during the Watermelon Cup, the former-casual summer league where current players join alumni, Russ would expect nothing but the best from the boys. I saw Russ as a mentor, he helped me learn how to read the game and helped me learn how to be a team player. Our 2021 fall season’s state championship run to the semi finals is one of the more memorable events of my life and I believe nobody is more responsible for our success than Russ. He is an excellent coach, a tremendously passionate and caring human being, and a great friend.

Anonymous Soccer Player

Coach Russ is a vital part of our community. His experience as a special education teacher has obviously carried over to his work at Staples. Russ is a man who feels passionately not only about soccer, but also the off the field issues surrounding his players, who he treats like family. Our community is a better place with Coach Russ as a part of it.