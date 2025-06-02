Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach

Join the discussion.

Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
District leaders including Superintendent Thomas Scarice, Board of Education (BOE) members Kevin Christie, Dorie Hordon, Neil Phillips, Jill Dillon, Abby Tolan, BOE Chair Lee Goldstein and discussion moderator Velma Heller (left to right) listen as Westport parents voiced their opinions on the potential bell-to-bell cellphone ban at Staples.
District holds community conversation regarding potential phone ban
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
Golshore ’25 takes an at bat against Amity in last year's state championship game. The Wreckers fell short 9-1
The last inning: How Staples baseball can reclaim state championship trophy
The rugby team huddles together for a post-game talk.
Quarterfinal loss ends season for boys’ rugby
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach
Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.
Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS
Boys’ volleyball came back from a first set loss to beat New Canaan and clinch the top seed in the FCIAC.
Wreckers clinch top seed with comeback win over New Canaan, eye FCIAC playoff run
On Sunday, May 18 Westport hosted its annual dog show at Winslow park. Dog owners from all over came to show off their furry friends. Here are our top 10 cutest dogs.
Fluffy and Fabulous: Top 10 Cutest Dogs at Westport’s Annual Show
Field Day, a fun activity elementary schools experience every year, will be introduced this year for freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
Students share thoughts on newly introduced field day
Students Reese Cohn ’28 and Edison Kousky ’28 share their plans for summer. From sports camps to paddle boarding classes, they are very excited for a fun summer.
Ready, set, summer! What Staples students are doing this summer
AP finals and any finals for seniors take place during typical, everyday class periods. Without scheduled exam blocks, students have overlapping finals in addition to normal tests and classes.
Should May finals have a schedule?
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach

Alexis Jacobs and Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 June 2, 2025
Photo by Dan Woog
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.

12 hours. Several Staples soccer players sat in town hall on Monday, May 12 for 12 hours in support of their soccer coach, Russell Oost-Lievense, hoping for

the opportunity to contribute to the case that would affect his and the team’s future. 

Ultimately, the Board of Education upheld their decision to not renew Oost-Lievense’s contract for his ninth season due to an incident that occured in 2024.

However, the Board of Education did not call upon any students to testify, leaving them feeling unheard and powerless against the ultimate decision. 

A few players still wished for their voices to be heard and their testimonies are recorded below: .

 

Dylan Shackelford ’26 

“I was there at the retreat and watched everything take place from five feet away. Not only was the situation resolved within seconds, but Coach Russ handled it perfectly and turned the situation into a learning experience for all of us.”

 

Noah Rossoni ’27

Coach Russ was a huge part of my life as he was always there for me during the difficult times that I faced and I know that many people on my team and around this Westport community share the same feeling that I do. The injustice that was done at the hearing on Monday is one that I am ashamed of. The fact that it wasn’t even a fair hearing upsets me […] and makes me feel embarrassed about the treatment that this town has against coaches.

Members of the Staples Soccer team want their voice to be heard by the Board of Education and town. (Alexis Jacobs ’26)

 

Matthew Jordan ’22

As a Staples soccer alum, [Coach Russ] understands what the program means to everyone and how to bring out everyone’s best. Even during the Watermelon Cup, the former-casual summer league where current players join alumni, Russ would expect nothing but the best from the boys. I saw Russ as a mentor, he helped me learn how to read the game and helped me learn how to be a team player. Our 2021 fall season’s state championship run to the semi finals is one of the more memorable events of my life and I believe nobody is more responsible for our success than Russ. He is an excellent coach, a tremendously passionate and caring human being, and a great friend.

 

Anonymous Soccer Player 

Coach Russ is a vital part of our community. His experience as a special education teacher has obviously carried over to his work at Staples. Russ is a man who feels passionately not only about soccer, but also the off the field issues surrounding his players, who he treats like family. Our community is a better place with Coach Russ as a part of it. 

About the Contributor
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 , Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.  “I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”  She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.  “I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.” 