Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences

School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer ’27).

Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium (home of the 49ers) in Santa Clara, California, has made school districts across the country consider schedule changes for Monday, Feb. 9, given the projected increases in absences.

A survey done by UKG survey indicated that for Super Bowl Monday 2025, a record number of 22.6 million employees in the U.S. expect to miss work, reinforcing a growing pattern of post game absences.

In Philadelphia, after the Eagles’ recent Super Bowl victory, the School District announced a closure on Friday, Feb.14, in recognition of their win.

“We can’t wait to be able to celebrate the Eagles’ win together as one proud community,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington shared in a youtube video.

In Westport, Staples High School will have school on Monday, Feb. 9 2026, with no announcements yet made about any form of alteration of the school’s schedule due to the Super Bowl.

However, many students believe that the day after the Super Bowl warrants a day off. Many students believe that this day off is crucial because of the long and tiring night that many ultimately have during the big game.

“Usually after the Super Bowl I am very tired,” Cole Landgraf ’27 said. “Having the day off would help me to recharge and rest.”

These differing reactions only highlight the dilemma faced by a lot of school districts as they try to balance education commitments with community events.





