Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
David Rosenwaks, joined by wife Liz Fye and daughters Ella and Ava, met with campaign advisors and friends at Blondinit Restaurant to usher in election results.
The community and the campaign: David Rosenwaks marks election night in Westport
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
Data found from an Inklings Form sent to the Staples students and teachers. 
Students and teachers reflect on absences trends and policies: Does Staples have a skipping culture?
Tulane University
Tulane places a one year application ban on Colorado Academy, how does it affect Staples?
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Junior captain Ellie Ferraro ’27 lines up at the starting line, focused and ready to lead the Staples girls’ track team into another competitive season.
Junior track captains build unity on and off the track
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Grace and Thames star in Colleen Hoover’s “Regretting You,” the newly popular film that has fans on the edge of their seat.
“Regretting You:” an imperfect but irresistible movie
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Students and teachers reflect on absences trends and policies: Does Staples have a skipping culture?

Byline photo of Alexis Jacobs ’26
Alexis Jacobs ’26, Web Managing EditorNovember 17, 2025
Alexis Jacobs ’26
Data found from an Inklings Form sent to the Staples students and teachers. 

*All names have been changed for student anonymity and teachers have been kept anonymous. 

Skipping Culture is defined as a trend of students not attending a class, excused or not, in an attempt to delay having to take a test, turn in an assignment, give a presentation etc. Inklings decided to investigate if Staples students have adopted this practice, and, if so, learn how skipping culture has affected Staples classes. 

Inklings conducted an anonymous survey of students, and out of 173 responses, 49.8% admitted to having skipped a test. This finding aligns closely with results Inklings gathered from an anonymous teacher survey, in which 50% of 37 teachers reported noticing an increase in students skipping class on test days. Together, these numbers suggest that Staples may, in fact, have a culture of skipping.

Interestingly, at Staples, the pattern of skipping tests defies the usual stereotype. The survey results suggest it’s not the so-called “rule-breaking” or disengaged students missing class, but rather the high-achieving students who are skipping the most tests. 

“I’m concerned because I see this most often with my high-performing seniors,” anonymous teacher (1) said. 

Responses suggest these students feel intense pressure to both excel in extracurricular activities while maintaining high grades and fear that a single low score could have lasting effects. For them, skipping a test isn’t about avoiding school, but about protecting their academic standing. Amy* a Staples Player, said that she had trouble studying during tech week and decided to skip classes to give her more time to study. 

“[I was] staying after school a ton for rehearsals [tech week] which led me to have almost no time to study,” Amy* said. 

Amy is not alone.  Many Staples students claimed having difficulties with balancing demanding academic schedules, multiple assignments and tests each night. 

“I had so much other work for classes that I didn’t have time to study enough for my test,” Alie* said. “I would rather take an absence than a bad grade on the test.”

That said, some students also admitted to more questionable motives for skipping tests.

“I wanted to find out what the test was like from classmates.  If the study guide had a lot of material, then I wanted to know what to study specifically,” Henry* said.

That kind of “strategic” delay has not gone unnoticed. 

“They take advantage of the chaotic makeup center and cheat. The work that they produce there is always better than what they produce in class,” Teacher 2 said.  

Skipping tests for any illegitimate reasons can come with academic consequences. According to the Student Code of Conduct, in the case of an unexcused absence: “A teacher may determine if makeup work is allowed for class periods where a student has accrued an unexcused absence…Such absences will be counted towards loss of credit and make-up privileges will be forfeited.” But the Code of Conduct might also be contributing to the development of the skipping culture.  

“[The code of conduct policy] is never enforced,” Teacher 3 said. “We have these problems because we are inconsistent and soft.” 

Teachers claimed that the lack of specificity in the written guidelines results in variations in implementation across classes

“[The unexcused absence policy is] cumbersome. It becomes the responsibility of the teacher to monitor each student and each absence,” Teacher 4 said. 

The flexibility of this policy may confuse students due to varying procedures across classes. Inklings’ form found that 41% of teacher responders give students 2-3 days; 47% require makeups within a week; 5.6% give students the number of days they were absent; 2.8% require tests to be made up the day they come back; 2.8% give students more than a week. And overall, about 60% of teacher responders give students with unexcused absences a 0 or deduct points unless the absence is later excused. Every teacher interprets the code differently, leading to inconsistencies between classes. 

Another teacher described feeling isolated in their efforts to uphold the policy.

Inklings Surveyed staples students and teachers on this issue. (Alexis Jacobs ’26)

“I am not supported when I try to do it,” teacher (5) said.

But for those teachers who still try to uphold the policy, it requires them to use time to repeatedly check for attendance updates and patterns. 

“To be honest, it is too time consuming […] to check. Students might start out unexcused, and then a parent will make a call and change it to excused later on,” teacher (6) said.

The survey data also suggests that the teachers’ accusations of parents knowingly excusing their children from tests is not just paranoia or conjecture. Out of the 81 students who admitted to skipping tests in the survey, 55 of them (about 68%) reported that their parents knowingly do so. 

“I had gotten home very late the night before, and I didn’t have it in me to study properly that night,” Frank* said. “Therefore, I went to school and just had a parent pick me up during that class period.”

The new PowerSchool feature that allows parents to excuse absences could be making it easier for students to skip, especially since only a parent’s email is needed to log in. Teachers have noticed this trend as well.

“The EX/Not excused is not genuine. As soon as the parents know that the student will not get credit, it becomes excused,” Teacher 7 said. 

So, instead of trying to “catch” students skipping, some teachers have resorted to actively working to motivate students to come to class for the test. For example, Teacher 8 gives students who attend class on test day a 3% bonus. 

There are also natural benefits to taking tests on time in the classroom.

“I monitor the quiz, answer myriad questions as they work and provide encouragement and reinforcement to those students who come to class,” anonymous teacher (9) said. “Students who [skippied] have a whole extra week, per department policy, to study and prepare themselves better for an assessment can certainly wait to get it graded. That is fair,” anonymous teacher (9) said.

Trends of which classes students are skipping. (Ann Marie Maccaro ’27)

Other teachers have chosen to implement severe penalties to deter students from skipping out on the regularly scheduled test days.  Nine teachers who filled out our survey (24.3%) claimed to give alternate versions of exams or create more challenging makeup tests. Teachers also penalize unexcused students by deducting points, or giving them a zero. 

“The grade remains a Zero unless the absence is excused” Teacher 10 said. 

This possible skipping culture at Staples has had negative implications on the assessment center. The assessment center is overcrowded, leading students to be distracted and teachers working the center to get overwhelmed. A teacher who works in the assessment center reported that there is a significant number of students taking tests for math, science, foreign language and specifically APES. This teacher’s account coincides with the top classes that surveyed students reported skipping the most (math 56%, science 54%, foreign language 35%.)

The administration says it is aware of a pattern of students skipping classes and the assistant principals are actively working to find a way to streamline communication and promote transparency with attendance. 

“We know it’s an issue. We know teachers have brought it up before,” Assistant Principal Christine Cincotta said. “And we want to make sure we are confronting it head on.”

With the culture of skipping tests, both students and teachers are left navigating a system that often blurs accountability which can lead to real consequences for students.

“Ultimately, this behavior is more harmful than helpful to them and their mental health,” Teacher 10 said. “But many students do not recognize the big picture.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Alexis Jacobs ’26
Alexis Jacobs ’26, Web Managing Editor
Web Managing Editor Alexis Jacobs ’26 joined Inklings due to the community’s positive reputation and given her passion for writing and making  her voice heard.  “Inklings is a good place for me to get my voice into the school,” Jacobs said. “ I am very opinionated as a person.”  This year, Jacobs is dedicated to elevating the website to its fullest potential.  “My goal for my job is to improve our website to be a place where our town, community and school can come for local news,” she said.
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 has an immense passion for reading and writing, and she loves understanding other people’s stories while also creating her own.  “I try to read about 20 books a year, [and] I really like writing, whether that’s through journalism or through writing a book,” Maccaro said.  Maccaro’s passion for storytelling and communication led to her joining Inklings.  “Writing is a way for people to reach out to others and share their stories and ideas,” she said. “Inklings is an outlet to reach out to a broader variety of people that I wouldn’t otherwise have access to.”
More to Discover
More in Features
Tulane University
Tulane places a one year application ban on Colorado Academy, how does it affect Staples?
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library's Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities