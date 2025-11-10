Subscribe
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Behind the Library's Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning

Byline photo of Bray Quinn ’27
Bray Quinn '27, Web Arts EditorNovember 10, 2025
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium

Having the library closed might just seem like another annoying reason to find somewhere else to sit. But what’s happening inside goes far beyond the inconvenience. Beyond those locked doors, science educators from the Tri-State Consortium 2025, a group of public school districts dedicated to collaborative inquiry and continuous improvement, came together to work on the Tri-State Consortium 2025. This event is focused on learning, networking and different activities, with the goal of finding new ways to provoke curiosity in K-12 STEM education and encourage student research.

The three-day conference features a new agenda each day, with the Staples science department and department chair John DeLuca providing participants with specific questions to guide their observations. The goal is to evaluate whether the department is meeting its instructional objectives and to explore new ways to make science education even stronger.  

“We asked how well we’re making science meaningful for students,” DeLuca explained. “This morning, they looked at about 40 different assignments that we give you guys all the time. Then we did science practices, the kinds of things students do in class, like creating models. And this afternoon, they’re going to observe classes.”

On Thursday the conference shifts to a new focus: hearing directly from the school community. Participants will meet with students, parents, teachers, and administrators, including DeLuca and Superintendent Thomas Scarice.  

‘“We also have focus groups where they’re talking to students and they’re talking to teachers,” DeLuca said. “Then, they’ll speak with parents and interview me and Superintendent Scarice.” 

By Friday, the evaluations wrap up and the science department will receive insights  on how they can strengthen their program and take it to the next level. 

“Friday, they do this really interesting thing where they kind of just talk about us and we watch,” DeLuca said. “They give us feedback, then they read a report and they give it to us.” 

Once the conference is complete, Staples is left with very valuable information on their next steps to improve the K-12 science curriculum. 

“We saw a lot of evidence of that in kindergarten through fifth grade,” DeLuca said. “You see a little less of it in middle school, and even less in high school. That makes us think okay, maybe that’s an area we should focus on. Let’s find ways to build that up instructionally.”

Not only does Staples benefit from the conference, but the participants evaluating the school also take valuable lessons back with them.

“Another one of the teachers who were visiting today said ‘I do this probably once a year’ and the reason why he does it is there’s no better teacher training than this,” Deluca said. “There’s nothing better because you go to other schools and you see how they do things. And then he said,  ‘I can bring that back to my district.’” 



