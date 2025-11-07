“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities

Oren Rozen via Wikimedia Commons People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.

When news broke that the Israeli hostages were finally being released, Jewish communities everywhere paused to take in the announcement. For many Jewish people, this felt like a moment that had been prayed for endlessly. Still, the emotions were a mix of relief, sorrow and shock at the same time.

According to KUT News, at the Dell Jewish Community Center in Austin, Texas, families gathered around TVs to watch the updates together. Yellow ribbons that hung outside for months were finally untied as people hugged and cried quietly. The center invited people to come reflect and honor those returning home. The mood was heavy but hopeful. It felt like the end of a long nightmare, but not the end of the pain.

Across the country, synagogues and schools hosted prayer gatherings and candlelight vigils. On social media, people posted the Hebrew phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” meaning “The people of Israel live.” This phrase became a symbol of strength and a way for Jewish communities to remind each other that faith and unity don’t disappear during a time of loss.

In Anchorage, Alaska, one small congregation gathered to pray together.

“We hope that this will be, with the help of the United States, […] a new era, an era of peace,” Michael Greenberg, a longtime community leader, said. “We are very happy and very hopeful, but very cautious to make sure that Hamas is actually disarming and this is really happening and that Gaza will become a peaceful place.”

Greenberg’s words described how a lot of Jews around the world felt — thankful, but they are still unsure and a bit worried about the future.

The Union for Reform Judaism saw the reunions as awe-inspiring and praised the families who never stopped fighting to bring their loved ones home. Their statement also pointed out how important it is for communities to keep showing support as families begin to recover.

In places like St. Louis and Indianapolis, local Jewish federations described the hostage release as a very emotional event.

“The fact that these 20 hostages were returned back to Israel alive after being in brutal captivity for two years. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham said.

Even as communities celebrated, rabbis reminded people that not everyone made it home. At vigils, families read the names of those still missing — a quiet way of saying that their stories aren’t over.

The news also sparked bigger conversations about connection and identity. For many Jews in America, the hostage release reinforced how deeply tied their communities still are to Israel — not just politically, but through mutual faith and history that goes back generations.

In Westport, that connection felt very personal. For the past two years, residents Melinda Wasserman and Jennifer Wolff have led weekly marches downtown, holding signs with the hostages’ names and yellow balloons symbolizing hope. The two helped organize the local “Run for Our Lives” events and haven’t missed one in over 90 weeks, no matter the weather.

“‘It’s a time of joy,’ Wasserman said this week about the release of the 20 hostages on Monday. ‘But it’s also a time of sadness for those not coming back and for the loss of life in the past two years.’”

The women’s effort reflects the same resilience seen in Jewish communities across the globe. With this being such a recent event, short-term happiness is prevailing over most Jews, but a sense of grief still exists in a dormant state.

Beyond these marches, many students at Staples High School have been following the situation closely and discussing the news in and out of class. The release reminds Jews how connected global events can feel, even in small towns.

“Even though we’re thousands of miles away, it still hits close to home,” Gustaf Palmer ’26 said. “Also, it’s hard to celebrate when you know so many families are still hurting.”

For Palmer, the release brought back memories of loss, but it was mostly viewed as a long-awaited moment of hope from Jewish families in Westport and beyond.

“For right now, everybody in the Jewish community that I know is thrilled that these people are home with their families,” Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington, said. “It’s extraordinary; it’s hopeful; it’s optimistic.”