Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Charles Dickens , Edgar Allen Poe Mary Shelley and more who are all well known writers within the gothic and horror genre.
Poe, Shelley, and the Art of Fear
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
The Liquid Glass design included in the iOS 26 update includes a new icon for some apps, including the camera and clock.
iOS 26 update misses the mark
Connecticut vows to separate cousin marriages in Connecticut.
I can’t marry my cousin anymore!?: Oh, shucks!—A SATIRE
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities

Byline photo of Tanush Arora ’26
Tanush Arora ’26, Staff WriterNovember 7, 2025
Oren Rozen via Wikimedia Commons
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.

When news broke that the Israeli hostages were finally being released, Jewish communities everywhere paused to take in the announcement. For many Jewish people, this felt like a moment that had been prayed for endlessly. Still, the emotions were a mix of relief, sorrow and shock at the same time. 

According to KUT News, at the Dell Jewish Community Center in Austin, Texas, families gathered around TVs to watch the updates together. Yellow ribbons that hung outside for months were finally untied as people hugged and cried quietly. The center invited people to come reflect and honor those returning home. The mood was heavy but hopeful. It felt like the end of a long nightmare, but not the end of the pain.

Across the country, synagogues and schools hosted prayer gatherings and candlelight vigils. On social media, people posted the Hebrew phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” meaning “The people of Israel live.” This phrase became a symbol of strength and a way for Jewish communities to remind each other that faith and unity don’t disappear during a time of loss. 

In Anchorage, Alaska, one small congregation gathered to pray together.

“We hope that this will be, with the help of the United States, […] a new era, an era of peace,” Michael Greenberg, a longtime community leader, said. “We are very happy and very hopeful, but very cautious to make sure that Hamas is actually disarming and this is really happening and that Gaza will become a peaceful place.”

Greenberg’s words described how a lot of Jews around the world felt — thankful, but they are still unsure and a bit worried about the future.

The Union for Reform Judaism saw the reunions as awe-inspiring and praised the families who never stopped fighting to bring their loved ones home. Their statement also pointed out how important it is for communities to keep showing support as families begin to recover.

In places like St. Louis and Indianapolis, local Jewish federations described the hostage release as a very emotional event.

“The fact that these 20 hostages were returned back to Israel alive after being in brutal captivity for two years. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham said. 

Even as communities celebrated, rabbis reminded people that not everyone made it home. At vigils, families read the names of those still missing — a quiet way of saying that their stories aren’t over.

The news also sparked bigger conversations about connection and identity. For many Jews in America, the hostage release reinforced how deeply tied their communities still are to Israel — not just politically, but through mutual faith and history that goes back generations.

In Westport, that connection felt very personal. For the past two years, residents Melinda Wasserman and Jennifer Wolff have led weekly marches downtown, holding signs with the hostages’ names and yellow balloons symbolizing hope. The two helped organize the local “Run for Our Lives” events and haven’t missed one in over 90 weeks, no matter the weather.

“‘It’s a time of joy,’ Wasserman said this week about the release of the 20 hostages on Monday. ‘But it’s also a time of sadness for those not coming back and for the loss of life in the past two years.’”

The women’s effort reflects the same resilience seen in Jewish communities across the globe. With this being such a recent event, short-term happiness is prevailing over most Jews, but a sense of grief still exists in a dormant state.

Beyond these marches, many students at Staples High School have been following the situation closely and discussing the news in and out of class. The release reminds Jews how connected global events can feel, even in small towns.

“Even though we’re thousands of miles away, it still hits close to home,” Gustaf Palmer ’26 said. “Also, it’s hard to celebrate when you know so many families are still hurting.”

For Palmer, the release brought back memories of loss, but it was mostly viewed as a long-awaited moment of hope from Jewish families in Westport and beyond.

“For right now, everybody in the Jewish community that I know is thrilled that these people are home with their families,” Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington, said. “It’s extraordinary; it’s hopeful; it’s optimistic.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Tanush Arora ’26
Tanush Arora ’26, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Tanush Arora ’26 is bringing a global perspective to journalism. As an expert traveler who has visited all 50 states and seven continents, Arora has developed an appreciation for countless cultures. “Appreciation for different cuisines and just being able to socially interact with different people is definitely something I’ve gained,” Arora said.  Fluent in three languages, Arora values connecting with people worldwide and learning from them. He hopes these experiences will shape his writing for the newspaper. “I feel like it could translate into my writing,” he  said, “because then I would be able to talk about different cultures.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Charles Dickens , Edgar Allen Poe Mary Shelley and more who are all well known writers within the gothic and horror genre.
Poe, Shelley, and the Art of Fear
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure