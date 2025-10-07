Subscribe
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
One month in: How students are handling school
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support

Byline photo of Bray Quinn ’27
Bray Quinn ’27, Web Arts EditorOctober 7, 2025
Bray Quinn ’27
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus

The school day does not begin with the bell; it begins on the bus. 

In the quite early dark morning before the teachers have arrived and classrooms have been unlocked, bus drivers have already been on the road working tirelessly to drive children to school. Bus drivers are far more than just operators of big yellow buses; they are the first and last school staff members children see each day, quietly serving as the backbones of the school community.

Bus drivers not only work these long demanding hours, but they also create a safe and welcoming community. Bus drivers look out for students’ well-being and create a sense of belonging, serving as a mentor or a trusted adult outside of the classroom. 

Bus driver Alexa Vargas’ main goal is to create a safe community on her bus.

“I want to make sure that whatever day they woke up with, you can make that negative place into a positive,” Vargas said.

Every morning and every afternoon, Vargas has a smile on her face welcoming the students on and off her bus, maintaining her goal of making her bus a positive community. 

“She is very nice to everyone. She waits for everyone at their stop for two minutes to make sure she doesn’t leave anyone behind,” Kayla Granna ’27 said. “She always says good morning with a big smile on her face and makes conversations with the kids.” 

Beyond her role of being a bus driver, Vargas spends time with her granddaughters and has just as much of a positive impact in their lives as she has to her students, offering the same encouragement and support she gives to her students. 

“I show them my love and care,” Vargas said, “and relax with them and how it is to live life without working.” 

 

Bray Quinn ’27
Bray Quinn ’27, Web Arts Editor
Web Arts Editor Bray Quinn ’27 is a determined athlete and student. Between school, Inklings and sports, she does it all. “I love to run. It’s so good for me mentally […] It helps me clear my head from the stress of school and everything else,” Quinn said. For Quinn, her passion for journalism wasn’t driven by sports. Instead, it was her love for the environment that led her to take Introduction to Journalism sophomore year. “I’m looking forward to being informed of what’s happening at Staples,” Quinn said. “I want to impact the Staples community by keeping them updated.”
