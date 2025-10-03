Subscribe
Categories:

More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur

Byline photo of Sadie Sherman ’27
Sadie Sherman ’27, Web Sports EditorOctober 3, 2025
Temple Israel
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.

September feels like it lasted forever—three months crammed into one. Between new classes, new routines and the exhaustion that comes with dragging yourself out of summer mode, the start of school seems endless. Luckily, the calendar threw us a small lifeline: two days off towards the end of the month. But these “bonus” days off aren’t random. They mark two of the most important Jewish holidays: the High Holidays. 

The High Holidays include Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Rosh Hashanah was observed Sept. 22-24 and Yom Kippur followed from Oct. 1-2. Another day off of school, but why? 

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It is a solemn holiday centered on fasting, prayer, and reflection as people seek forgiveness and a fresh start to the new year, which begins around two weeks earlier with Rosh Hashanah.  

“A lot of my friends don’t really know the meaning behind these days off, they just recognize them as Jewish holidays,” Avery Kalter ’27 said.

Between Westport and Norwalk, only around 15% of the population is Jewish. So, many students see the time off as a chance to catch up on sleep. For Jewish students, it means long hours in synagogue, no food, no water and plenty of reflection.

“I go to the temple at 10:30 a.m. for services, and at the end of the day, we break our fast by eating bagels and lots of other food,” Sami Selig ’27 said. “I have fasted every year since my Bat Mitzvah, [but] I usually only last until 2 p.m.”

In Westport, there are three synagogues: Temple Israel (Reform), TCS (Conservative) and The Chabad (Orthodox). Throughout these synagogues, many teens are either working or getting volunteer hours, especially on holidays. 

“For three years on Yom Kippur, I have volunteered at Temple Israel, working with younger children,” Amanda Lessing ’28 said. “I either help supervise them while their parents are at services, or I guide them in learning about the holiday, its meaning, traditions, and why it is celebrated.”

About the Contributor
Sadie Sherman ’27
Sadie Sherman ’27, Web Sports Editor
In the fall, you will find her on the track; in the spring, on the lacrosse field. Web Sports Editor Sadie Sherman ’27 is an active Staples Wrecker and continues her Staples sports involvement through journalism.  “It’s cool to mix my two interests and write and edit what I am interested in,” Sherman said. Sherman has grown up with a deep connection to Staples sports as all of her cousins and her three siblings attended Staples.  “I get to read and learn about different Staples teams,” Sherman said. “It is such a cool way to connect different groups of people.”
