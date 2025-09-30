Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’

Wakeman Town Farm Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.

Wakeman Town Farm’s fields were filled with energy on Sept. 15 as more than 200 guests gathered for Harvest Fest, the farm’s largest annual fundraiser. The event included a variety of vendors from local restaurants, as well as volunteers and community members who helped to raise over $100,000— funds that will not only continue the farm’s programs but will also support the launch of its newest initiative, Farm on the Go, which aims to bring gardening and farming experience to people in underserved communities.

Harvest Fest has been a Westport tradition for around 12 years, usually featuring a wide array of food stations provided by local restaurants. This year, guests enjoyed everything from paella from Barcelona to dumplings from Nit Noi Provisions, handmade pasta from The Cottage and fresh oysters and sushi. Cocktail hour provided signature cocktails that were circulated to guests across the farm. After cocktail hour, the farm started the live auction, which served as the fundraiser’s primary source of revenue.

“[Harvest Fest] is our largest fundraiser of the year, and it’s designed to bring people together at the farm for a fun, engaging event,” Christy Colasurdo, events director at Wakeman, said.

This year, an ample amount of the money raised will go to kickstarting Farm on the Go. The program is designed to bring pieces of the farm, such as animals, gardening and farming lessons to people— mainly children—who don’t have access to green space, and bringing those children back to the farm to experience it firsthand.

“This year’s goal was to raise money for Farm on the Go, and that is our way of bringing the farm to people in underserved areas nearby,” Colasurdo said. “I think by bringing some of these things to life, they’re no longer abstractions. And, it makes kids more comfortable in that world.”

Wakeman is already partnering with organizations such as Caroline House and Hall Neighborhood House in Bridgeport, as well as Homes with Hope and Susie’s House in Westport, to bring this program to life. Planned activities range from teaching preschoolers about the life cycle of a chicken, to helping children plant and maintain small gardens.

While Farm on the Go is the newest outreach program, the fundraiser will also support other programs, including scholarships that the farm provides for camps and classes. Through its partnership with Westport Human Services Department, the farm ensures that no child will miss out on the opportunities the farm provides due to financial hardship.

“We don’t want to turn away anybody based on the inability to pay,” Colasurdo said. “So whatever we have to do, we’ll turn ourselves inside out to make sure that kids can come and have the same farm experience as everyone else.”

One of the most powerful aspects of Harvest Fest is the way it brings the town together. Volunteers, local businesses and local politicians all contribute to make the evening and fundraising possible. This collaboration is what allows Wakeman to keep expanding its reach and what enables it to start Farm on the Go and make farming accessible to people across Fairfield County.

“We work with an incredible group of individuals who volunteer,” Colasurdo said. “We’ve got people from SLOBS and NCL, and also have different politicians come and help serve. It’s a true community event in every sense of the word.”