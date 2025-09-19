Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The New York Times Mini is missing, sending users two directions, buy or comply. The morning ritual is no longer for many students, as it is set behind bars that come with a fee of $6 a month.
Mini goes missing behind New York Times paywall
Schwartz is dedicated to clearing out microplastics in Westport with her nonprofit organization, Speckless.
A Speckless future: Sienna Schwartz conquers microplastics
Sarah Jessica Parker (right) receives her Westport Library card, being told she can check out any book whenever she pleases.
“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker honored at Westport Library
Gavin Gravelle, Stella Standre and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 (in order from left to right) organized this special event, possibly creating a new annual tradition for Staples seniors.
Rooftop rally: Class of 2025 goes out with a bang
Making your own coffee at home is not only convenient, but also cheaper and delicious. Graphic from Canva AI Generator
The best coffee: house brew
Alo and Beyond Yoga opened in Westport after being under construction over the summer.
Athleisure stores muscle out other retailers downtown
High schools should implement mandatory life skill classes for students to take to better prepare them for their future.
Why life skills deserve a place in every high school curriculum
“The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.
Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
The girls' volleyball team huddles before beginning their final set against Brien McMahon.
Teamwork and energy drives girls’ volleyball to victory
Co-presidents Lucy Basso ’27 (left) and Piper Salik ’28 (right) led the first Girl Power Squash clinic of the season on Sept. 14.
Girl Power Squash swings into new season
Members of Club Elevate, Jori Altman ’27, Taylor Black ’26, Alice Lutkins ’28 and Ayana Ghandi ’29 (left to right), begin practice with a warm-up jog twice around the track.
Club Elevate kicks off track season for girl sprinters
Piper Grove ’26 jumps over an oxer while competing at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.
From Staples to stables: Piper Grove masters art of balance
Thomas Pretty ’27 takes a throw in to Michael Brennan ’26.
Staples boys’ soccer continues strong start
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
Stars and artists gather for the 82nd Venice Film Festival from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
Venice Film Festival showcases Five must-watch movies set to hit screens soon
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Mini goes missing behind New York Times paywall

Byline photo of Serena Goldfarb ’28
Serena Goldfarb ’28, Paper EditorSeptember 19, 2025
Serena Goldfarb ’28
The New York Times Mini is missing, sending users two directions, buy or comply. The morning ritual is no longer for many students, as it is set behind bars that come with a fee of $6 a month.

The New York Times games fully captivated the attention of audiences across the world these last couple of years. So when users woke up on Aug. 26. to see their beloved game under a $6 a month pay wall, many users began to take to social media apps to vent their frustrations.

The Mini Crossword, beloved by many players, was exchanged for the addition of Pips to the New York Times games website. This new game involves numbers and dominos unlike the word based stimulus of a crossword. While the Mini was a fan favorite for many, some users appreciate the trade off.

“My favorite was always the Mini Crossword because of the timer and trying to beat my time,” Alex Fetner ’28 said. “But then when Pips came out, I think that’s probably my favorite now because it’s a fun thinking game.” 

Some users, however, are left longing for the mini. 

 “I took a break from the New York Times games recently, and when I came back and I tried to open The Mini, I thought there was a glitch in my computer, and I was really distraught,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. 

The sudden disappearance of the Mini has affected daily routines for students. Through personal experience and talking with other students, this seems to be the case for many connections classes; however, there are still many games left to play, such as Wordle, Connections and Strands.

These types of games have helped to fuel The New York Time’s popularity. The New York Time’s Digital advertising revenue rose 18.7%, to $94.4 million, beating the company’s estimates, because of strong demand in areas like games and sports. Data from Statista reports that the New York Time’s profit values from the games went from 6.4 million in quarter one to 11.2 million in quarter two. The truth may be that the reason why the New York Times is making so much money is due to the games, and not their news articles.   

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Serena Goldfarb ’28
Serena Goldfarb ’28, Paper Editor
Serena Goldfarb ’28 uses Inklings as a platform to combine her love for writing with her passions for culinary arts and sports. Originally from New York City, Goldfarb began swimming as a way to connect with fellow students and build a sense of community.  “I think sports definitely help you become more adjusted to Staples,” Goldfarb said. In addition to swimming, Goldfarb has always had a love for cooking and uses the culinary club for inspiration. Through Inklings, Goldfarb is given the opportunity to share her thoughts and voice her opinions.  “I love writing,” she said,“and it’s a perfect opportunity to voice everything.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Schwartz is dedicated to clearing out microplastics in Westport with her nonprofit organization, Speckless.
A Speckless future: Sienna Schwartz conquers microplastics
Sarah Jessica Parker (right) receives her Westport Library card, being told she can check out any book whenever she pleases.
“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker honored at Westport Library
Gavin Gravelle, Stella Standre and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 (in order from left to right) organized this special event, possibly creating a new annual tradition for Staples seniors.
Rooftop rally: Class of 2025 goes out with a bang
As Westport faces an uptick in car thefts over recent months, The Westport Police Department emphasizes the importance of personal safety measures.
Driveway thefts in Westport: 4 ways to stay safe
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Day of Champions supports grieving children
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny