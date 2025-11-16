“Regretting You:” an imperfect but irresistible movie

Sutton Bulkeley ’28 Grace and Thames star in Colleen Hoover’s “Regretting You,” the newly popular film that has fans on the edge of their seat.

If you’re a sucker like me for those cheesy rom coms that make you shed a tear, then you won’t want to miss “Regretting You,” directed by Josh Boone.

Centered around the idea of family secrets and relationship issues, McKenna Grace and Mason Thames star in the romantic family drama, based on the book by Colleen Hoover, author of “It Ends With Us.”

“Regretting You” follows the story of 17-year-old Clara Grant (McKenna Grace) and her mom Morgan (Allison Williams) as they try to lead a normal life while struggling with their own relationship. When a horrible accident takes place, a harsh secret is revealed, testing their relationship even further. Clara turns to a classmate, Miller Adams (Mason Thames) for his support, while Morgan finds herself being comforted by her deceased sisters’ boyfriend.

Released on Oct. 24, the newly popular film has had many differing opinions. I, for one, found myself intrigued by what was to come next. But, it is understandable where people who stand on the opposite side of this are coming from.

The pacing is one of the problems for the wide range of reviews. When the audience first learns about the family secret, the actors’ reactions are far from the saddened emotions that viewers expected. Like many others, I felt like the film brushed over this incident way too fast. Suddenly, everyone was in love with each other and there were no more tears.

Throughout the movie, the idea of “risk everything, regret nothing” is a repetitive theme; however, hardly ever do the characters follow through with this value of putting everything on the line while not regretting it. That being said, I think it’s important to note that the actors still held relatively strong performances which managed to charm much of the audience despite the badly written script they were given. I thought Grace and Thames did a great job expressing the confusion and, at times, loneliness they felt throughout the film.

Like all movies, “Regretting You” definitely has its flaws, but ultimately manages to hook its audience, at least in my experience. So, I think that if you’re someone who loves romance and can handle those corny one liners every once in a while, then you will definitely enjoy the movie.

The movie reminds viewers to not rush through life and to take things slowly, even if its storyline didn’t fully convey this message.