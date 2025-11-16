“Regretting You:” an imperfect but irresistible movie

Subscribe
David Rosenwaks, joined by wife Liz Fye and daughters Ella and Ava, met with campaign advisors and friends at Blondinit Restaurant to usher in election results.
The community and the campaign: David Rosenwaks marks election night in Westport
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
Data found from an Inklings Form sent to the Staples students and teachers. 
Students and teachers reflect on absences trends and policies: Does Staples have a skipping culture?
Tulane University
Tulane places a one year application ban on Colorado Academy, how does it affect Staples?
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Junior captain Ellie Ferraro ’27 lines up at the starting line, focused and ready to lead the Staples girls’ track team into another competitive season.
Junior track captains build unity on and off the track
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Grace and Thames star in Colleen Hoover’s “Regretting You,” the newly popular film that has fans on the edge of their seat.
“Regretting You:” an imperfect but irresistible movie
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Categories:

“Regretting You:” an imperfect but irresistible movie

Byline photo of Sutton Bulkeley ’28
Sutton Bulkeley '28, Paper EditorNovember 16, 2025
Sutton Bulkeley ’28
Grace and Thames star in Colleen Hoover’s “Regretting You,” the newly popular film that has fans on the edge of their seat.

If you’re a sucker like me for those cheesy rom coms that make you shed a tear, then you won’t want to miss “Regretting You,” directed by Josh Boone.

Centered around the idea of family secrets and relationship issues, McKenna Grace and Mason Thames star in the romantic family drama, based on the book by Colleen Hoover, author of “It Ends With Us.”

“Regretting You” follows the story of 17-year-old Clara Grant (McKenna Grace) and her mom Morgan (Allison Williams) as they try to lead a normal life while struggling with their own relationship. When a horrible accident takes place, a harsh secret is revealed, testing their relationship even further. Clara turns to a classmate, Miller Adams (Mason Thames) for his support, while Morgan finds herself being comforted by her deceased sisters’ boyfriend.

Released on Oct. 24, the newly popular film has had many differing opinions. I, for one, found myself intrigued by what was to come next. But, it is understandable where people who stand on the opposite side of this are coming from.

The pacing is one of the problems for the wide range of reviews. When the audience first learns about the family secret, the actors’ reactions are far from the saddened emotions that viewers expected. Like many others, I felt like the film brushed over this incident way too fast. Suddenly, everyone was in love with each other and there were no more tears. 

However, maybe Boone did this intentionally to showcase how the events which quickly followed the accident changed the way they felt about the situation. To me, the bad writing also felt like another factor that played a part in the mixed reviews.

Throughout the movie, the idea of “risk everything, regret nothing” is a repetitive theme; however, hardly ever do the characters follow through with this value of putting everything on the line while not regretting it. That being said, I think it’s important to note that the actors still held relatively strong performances which managed to charm much of the audience despite the badly written script they were given. I thought Grace and Thames did a great job expressing the confusion and, at times, loneliness they felt throughout the film.

Like all movies, “Regretting You” definitely has its flaws, but ultimately manages to hook its audience, at least in my experience. So, I think that if you’re someone who loves romance and can handle those corny one liners every once in a while, then you will definitely enjoy the movie.

The movie reminds viewers to not rush through life and to take things slowly, even if its storyline didn’t fully convey this message.

Sutton Bulkeley ’28
Sutton Bulkeley '28, Paper Editor
Since she was 3 years of age, Paper Editor Sutton Bulkeley ’28 immersed herself in multiple genres of dance. This summer, she spent five weeks at the Rock School of Dance in Pennsylvania for an intensive program. “I’ve been to Philadelphia before,” Bulkeley said, “but I enjoyed roaming the city on my own.”  She discovered her interest in newswriting during her Intro to Journalism class and wanted to delve even deeper into it. “I felt like joining Inklings would take my interest a step further,” Bulkeley said. “I don’t prefer any specific genre of newswriting – it depends on what’s going on at the time.”
