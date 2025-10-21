PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures

Web Arts Editor Bray Quinn ’27 is a determined athlete and student. Between school, Inklings and sports, she does it all.

“I love to run. It’s so good for me mentally […] It helps me clear my head from the stress of school and everything else,” Quinn said.

For Quinn, her passion for journalism wasn’t driven by sports. Instead, it was her love for the environment that led her to take Introduction to Journalism sophomore year.

“I’m looking forward to being informed of what’s happening at Staples,” Quinn said. “I want to impact the Staples community by keeping them updated.”