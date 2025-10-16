Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way

Paper Editor Piper Salik’s ’28 interest in journalism traces all the way back to her childhood, where she found inspiration in her very own household.

“I’ve grown up under the influence that I can do whatever I want because [my mom] has a very abstract career,” Salik said.

When Salik entered a new world of high school, the love she had for language only deepened, leading her to her first Intro to Journalism class.

“I really just liked anything that I could get out of English classes at Staples,” she said. “I’ve always loved writing, especially doing it creatively.”