Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way

Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Second period at Staples High School is an hour and twenty minutes, which can be exhausting for students. Making “communications time” at the start of class mandatory would help students focus, reduce stress and be more productive.
Making second period more manageable
Georgia Ratcliffe ’27 and Sadie Sherman ’27 go to Lyfe Cafe, Retreat Sweets and Greenology to find the best strawberry matcha in Westport.
Strawberry matcha review: where should you get your matcha?
Staples added a new science course allowing students to go deeper into their study of forensics.
Going deeper into forensics: Staples introduces new course
The Spotted Lantern Fly first came to the United States in the 2000s, but has since spread across the East Coast. Feasting on trees, people have been instructed to kill them before they harm more wildlife. This is your calling. After watching this video, you will be the lord of the (lantern) flies.
Lantern BYE! A guide to DIY pest control
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way

Byline photo of Piper Salik’s ’28
Byline photo of Cleo Linden ’28
Piper Salik’s ’28 and Cleo Linden ’28October 16, 2025
Elm Street Inklings
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Piper Salik’s ’28
Piper Salik’s ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Piper Salik’s ’28 interest in journalism traces all the way back to her childhood, where she found inspiration in her very own household.  “I’ve grown up under the influence that I can do whatever I want because [my mom] has a very abstract career,” Salik said.  When Salik entered a new world of high school, the love she had for language only deepened, leading her to her first Intro to Journalism class. “I really just liked anything that I could get out of English classes at Staples,” she said. “I’ve always loved writing, especially doing it creatively.”
Cleo Linden ’28
Cleo Linden ’28, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Cleo Linden ’28 enjoys the hands-on activities life has to offer. When she isn’t running cross country or track during the school year, she’s spending time with friends at camp. “If I could be doing anything else, I’d probably be going sailing, kayaking or canoeing with my friends at camp, because it’s really fun,” Linden said. Linden finds passion in journalism’s ability to educate and inform the public on important matters. “By making sure articles I edit don’t have bias,” she said, “people can form their own opinions on the news.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe
More in Food
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.
From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes
MOMU ice cream shop now has a new menu that was recently put on display showing consumers new coffee options.
Sweet meets bold: MOMU ice cream shop now brewing coffee delights
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season