Stacks on Stacks: Foods the Elm Street Way
Piper Salik’s ’28 and Cleo Linden ’28 • October 16, 2025
0
About the Contributors
Piper Salik’s ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Piper Salik’s ’28 interest in journalism traces all the way back to her childhood, where she found inspiration in her very own household. “I’ve grown up under the influence that I can do whatever I want because [my mom] has a very abstract career,” Salik said. When Salik entered a new world of high school, the love she had for language only deepened, leading her to her first Intro to Journalism class. “I really just liked anything that I could get out of English classes at Staples,” she said. “I’ve always loved writing, especially doing it creatively.”
Cleo Linden ’28, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Cleo Linden ’28 enjoys the hands-on activities life has to offer. When she isn’t running cross country or track during the school year, she’s spending time with friends at camp. “If I could be doing anything else, I’d probably be going sailing, kayaking or canoeing with my friends at camp, because it’s really fun,” Linden said. Linden finds passion in journalism’s ability to educate and inform the public on important matters. “By making sure articles I edit don’t have bias,” she said, “people can form their own opinions on the news.”
More to Discover