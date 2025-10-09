Sephora announces arrival in Westport

Sutton Bulkeley ’28 The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.

After more than 25 years since its first store opened in the US, this global beauty brand is officially making its way downtown. That’s right, you guessed it! Sephora is coming to Westport.

Scheduled to open between late 2027 and early 2028, the 5,200-square-foot store will replace Brooks Brothers in the Brooks Corner shopping plaza. With over 2,700 stores across 35 countries and more than 45,000 products, their wide range of cosmetics pulls the interest of many people, especially some students at Staples High School.

“I feel like there’s none of that variety [in other stores] where you can get skincare and makeup and perfume and such,” Eva Maroney ’29 said.

But, its journey began much earlier. Prior to arriving in the US, Sephora was originally founded in France in 1970 by Dominique Mandonnaud.

According to Sephora’s website, “Mandonnaud created Sephora with the idea of offering something original that [added] flair to the world.”

Sephora offers products across many categories including bath and body, makeup, skincare, fragrance, hair and brushes. Through their vast selection, they strive to establish a good relationship with their customers and create products that can fit everyone’s needs.

“Our commitment to our customers’ beauty begins with ensuring we have the best selection of the products people love from the brands they trust,” Sephora’s website said.

Currently, Westport already has several cosmetic retailers, such as Ulta Beauty, Blue Mercury, L’Occitaine and more.

Alyssa Minnich ’28 doesn’t think another beauty store is absolutely necessary as an addition for our downtown.

“We [already] have an Ulta,” Minnich said. “But, Sephora also carries products that Ulta doesn’t, so that will be interesting.”

Sephora primarily targets young to middle-aged women, with much of its core audience coming from Gen Z. Sephora has social accounts on TikTok and Instagram. Through these platforms, they hope to connect with their audience through sharing stories and personal experiences.

“I think,” Maroney said, “a lot of people in the middle school and high school age range [will] be very excited.”