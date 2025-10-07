Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight

Subscribe
Byline photo of Georgia Allen '28
Georgia Allen '28, Staff WriterOctober 7, 2025
Social media was just the beginning for 24-year-old Alix Earle. What started as casual “Get Ready With Me” TikToks filmed in her freshman dorm at the University of Miami has turned into a full-blown career. 

And now, she’s stepping into a new spotlight: the dance floor.

Earle was recently announced as one of the celebrity contestants on Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The news thrilled fans — including students at Staples High School who have followed her journey since her early TikTok days. 

“When I found out that Alix Earle was going to be on DWTS, I was so thrilled because I personally love to dance and Alix is so down to earth,” Cami Barger ’28 said. “I think she’s going to thrive during this season because her partner Val has won multiple Mirrorballs in the past. So far, she’s been excellent — I’ll be rooting for her the entire season”.

Earle’s life is proof of how fast things can change in the digital age — and how social media can open doors to opportunities far beyond the screen. 

“Social media can absolutely be a career path for students our age,” Maite Di Pietro ’28 said. “A lot of creators start young, and it’s inspiring to see how early people can turn it into something big.”

While Earle started posting in 2020, her platform didn’t truly take off until the summer of 2022. Since then, her name has trended far beyond the For You page. 

“I’ve been watching Alix Earle since 2023 from TikTok videos to spotify podcasts,” Maddie Stiber ’28 said. “Her life is so interesting and she’s always at fun events which makes me keep wanting to watch.”

Earle’s videos often focus on beauty tutorials, outfit inspiration and personal stories. But what sets her apart from other influencers is her transparency and her relatability. Whether she’s sharing the realities of acne and struggle with her skin, or just a chaotic night out, her viewers connect with her authenticity. Her audience doesn’t just scroll  —  they stick around. 

At Staples, many students say that Earle’s honesty is what makes her stand out. She’s not trying to be perfect — just real.

“It’s so entertaining to hear her talk about everything going on in her life,” Kasey Sklar ’27 said. “She’s super open, and it feels like you’re just chatting with a friend.”

Georgia Allen '28
Georgia Allen '28, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Georgia Allen '28 is no stranger to using her voice for change. As vice president of the Pink Aid club, she helps provide financial support for those with breast cancer.  "[Growing up], my mom helped with a lot of the fundraisers [for Pink Aid] and helped set up the events, so she got me into it," Allen said.  Allen's drive to make a difference, partnered with a love for storytelling, has taken her to journalism. "I write, and I read a lot," Allen said. "I joined Inklings because I read the papers before I came, and it seemed really interesting."
