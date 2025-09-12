Venice Film Festival showcases Five must-watch movies set to hit screens soon

Wikimedia Commons Stars and artists gather for the 82nd Venice Film Festival from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

Just a few months after the renowned Cannes Film Festival, another major award ceremony for cinema makes its mark at the tailend of summer. The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and one of the most prestigious celebrations of film. Crews and cast submit movies to compete for the coveted Golden Lion for the best film. With all the news of celebrities, standing ovations and arbitrary coverage, here are five movies to look out for coming from the Venice Film Festival.

Starring actors Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver, “Father Mother Sister Brother” by Jim Jarmusch focuses on an estranged family who, after years, reunite. The Father, set in the Northeast, the Mother, set in Ireland and the sister and brother set in France. All three stories are told in the present in different countries. While together, the siblings are forced to reunite with their emotionally removed parents and to dissect held grudges and strained relationships. A quiet comedy that’s interwoven with bits of melancholy and frustration, this movie appeals to those wanting a raw reality and a masterclass of perspective.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" by Kaouther Ben Hania recalls the real life story of six year old Hind Rajab on Jan. 29, 2024. Red Crescent volunteers received an emergency call that Rajab was trapped under a car on fire in Gaza. Rajab pleaded for someone to rescue her. This movie is a call to action and reality for the lives who are being so brutally taken away in the genocide in Palestine. The audio recording of Rajab begging for help is a chilling and gut wrenching reality that this movie aims to ring in the ears of all the viewers. Footage of Hind's mother is included in this film and her association with the movie's creation is deeply emphasized. As a way for her voice and memory to be heard, The Voice of Hind Rajab had a tremendous impact in the festival, winning the Silver Lion, and will absolutely make its mark on cinema for years to come.

Also winning the Silver Lion, Benny Safdie’s movie “The Smashing Machine” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt tells the story of mixed martial arts legend and UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Showing Kerr’s physical and emotional vulnerability through an introspection on his personal and professional life will prove that looks can always be deceiving. Johnson’s physical stature in this movie juxtaposes the hurdles Kerr fought and lays out the characters fully for the audience to take in. In the battle between brain and brawn, The Smashing Machine displays that you never truly know what someone is going through.

A new adaptation to the classic horror novel, gothic/fantasy master Guillermo Del Toro brings “Frankenstein” back to life to portray the fight between man and their own creation. With a star studded cast of actors like Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Issac and Cristoph Waltz, the frightening tale takes on an even grislier form in this most recent version. Using religious and modern day influences, Del Toros’ Frankenstein will honor the transcendent messages of Mary Shelley’s book.

Last but definitely not least, “Songs of Forgotten Trees” by Anuparna Roy looks at the impact of female relationships through a non-western lens. Taking place in Mumbai, India, migrant and actress Thooya secretly works as a sex worker while subletting an apartment with a call center employee named Swetha. As their connection grows and worlds intertwine, their stories are amplified in the big city. As the bond is tested through drama, survival and self growth, the platonic relationship validates them knowing they will always be there for each other.