Venice Film Festival showcases Five must-watch movies set to hit screens soon

A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The New York Times Mini is missing, sending users two directions, buy or comply. The morning ritual is no longer for many students, as it is set behind bars that come with a fee of $6 a month.
Mini goes missing behind New York Times paywall
Schwartz is dedicated to clearing out microplastics in Westport with her nonprofit organization, Speckless.
A Speckless future: Sienna Schwartz conquers microplastics
Sarah Jessica Parker (right) receives her Westport Library card, being told she can check out any book whenever she pleases.
“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker honored at Westport Library
Gavin Gravelle, Stella Standre and Jasmine Schiffman ’25 (in order from left to right) organized this special event, possibly creating a new annual tradition for Staples seniors.
Rooftop rally: Class of 2025 goes out with a bang
Making your own coffee at home is not only convenient, but also cheaper and delicious. Graphic from Canva AI Generator
The best coffee: house brew
Alo and Beyond Yoga opened in Westport after being under construction over the summer.
Athleisure stores muscle out other retailers downtown
High schools should implement mandatory life skill classes for students to take to better prepare them for their future.
Why life skills deserve a place in every high school curriculum
“The Diary of Anne Frank” was shown from May 21-24, taking place in the Black Box Theatre of Staples High School.
Small stage, big impact: Staples Players bring ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to life
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
The girls' volleyball team huddles before beginning their final set against Brien McMahon.
Teamwork and energy drives girls’ volleyball to victory
Co-presidents Lucy Basso ’27 (left) and Piper Salik ’28 (right) led the first Girl Power Squash clinic of the season on Sept. 14.
Girl Power Squash swings into new season
Members of Club Elevate, Jori Altman ’27, Taylor Black ’26, Alice Lutkins ’28 and Ayana Ghandi ’29 (left to right), begin practice with a warm-up jog twice around the track.
Club Elevate kicks off track season for girl sprinters
Piper Grove ’26 jumps over an oxer while competing at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.
From Staples to stables: Piper Grove masters art of balance
Thomas Pretty ’27 takes a throw in to Michael Brennan ’26.
Staples boys’ soccer continues strong start
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
Stars and artists gather for the 82nd Venice Film Festival from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
Venice Film Festival showcases Five must-watch movies set to hit screens soon
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
Trump’s orders direct the DOE to establish a pilot program for the construction and operation of at least three advanced reactor test sites outside of the National Laboratories, but under contract with and for the account of DOE. The goal is to have these reactors operational by July 4, 2026.
Trump pushes sweeping nuclear orders to speed up U.S. nuclear expansion, fast-track reactors
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Venice Film Festival showcases Five must-watch movies set to hit screens soon

Avni Krishna ’27, Associate Paper Managing EditorSeptember 12, 2025
Wikimedia Commons
Stars and artists gather for the 82nd Venice Film Festival from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

Just a few months after the renowned Cannes Film Festival, another major award ceremony for cinema makes its mark at the tailend of summer. The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and one of the most prestigious celebrations of film. Crews and cast submit movies to compete for the coveted Golden Lion for the best film. With all the news of celebrities, standing ovations and arbitrary coverage, here are five movies to look out for coming from the Venice Film Festival.

Starring actors Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver, “Father Mother Sister Brother” by Jim Jarmusch focuses on an estranged family who, after years, reunite. The Father, set in the Northeast, the Mother, set in Ireland and the sister and brother set in France. All three stories are told in the present in different countries. While together, the siblings are forced to reunite with their emotionally removed parents and to dissect held grudges and strained relationships. A quiet comedy that’s interwoven with bits of melancholy and frustration, this movie appeals to those wanting a raw reality and a masterclass of perspective.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” by Kaouther Ben Hania recalls the real life story of six year old Hind Rajab on Jan. 29, 2024. Red Crescent volunteers received an emergency call that Rajab was trapped under a car on fire in Gaza. Rajab pleaded for someone to rescue her. This movie is a call to action and reality for the lives who are being so brutally taken away in the genocide in Palestine. The audio recording of Rajab begging for help is a chilling and gut wrenching reality that this movie aims to ring in the ears of all the viewers. Footage of Hind’s mother is included in this film and her association with the movie’s creation is deeply emphasized. As a way for her voice and memory to be heard, The Voice of Hind Rajab had a tremendous impact in the festival, winning the Silver Lion, and will absolutely make its mark on cinema for years to come.

Also winning the Silver Lion, Benny Safdie’s movie “The Smashing Machine” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt tells the story of mixed martial arts legend and UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Showing Kerr’s physical and emotional vulnerability through an introspection on his personal and professional life will prove that looks can always be deceiving. Johnson’s physical stature in this movie juxtaposes the hurdles Kerr fought and lays out the characters fully for the audience to take in. In the battle between brain and brawn, The Smashing Machine displays that you never truly know what someone is going through. 

A new adaptation to the classic horror novel, gothic/fantasy master Guillermo Del Toro brings “Frankenstein” back to life to portray the fight between man and their own creation. With a star studded cast of actors like Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Issac and Cristoph Waltz, the frightening tale takes on an even grislier form in this most recent version. Using religious and modern day influences, Del Toros’ Frankenstein will honor the transcendent messages of Mary Shelley’s book.

Last but definitely not least, “Songs of Forgotten Trees” by Anuparna Roy looks at the impact of female relationships through a non-western lens. Taking place in Mumbai, India, migrant and actress Thooya secretly works as a sex worker while subletting an apartment with a call center employee named Swetha. As their connection grows and worlds intertwine, their stories are amplified in the big city. As the bond is tested through drama, survival and self growth, the platonic relationship validates them knowing they will always be there for each other.

