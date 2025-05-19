College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew

Ella Harrington ’25 According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.

I’m not an expert, so if you’re reading this hoping I’ll tell you to ED to XYZ school or whether it’s “worth it” to retake the SAT, you might be in the wrong place. That’s a job for your counselor, or maybe some college admissions TikTok account with zero credentials and a ring light.

This is for the people who don’t know what to expect heading into college admissions season and need any sort of guidance. Hi, it’s me. I’m done with college apps, and I’m here to tell you: everything is going to work out.

The main thing I wish someone had said to me would be to listen to yourself. I know that sounds like a Pinterest quote, but seriously. You’ll hear advice from everyone — your friends, friends of friends, your parents who insist you must major in business, your class group chat that treats college decisions like fantasy football. But most of them don’t know what they’re talking about because none of them are you.

Only you know what makes sense for you. Trust that.

Some practical pieces of advice too, because mental health and burnout are very real. First and foremost, finish your essay over the summer (if you can). Will it be perfect? Probably not. Will it save your life when October hits? Absolutely. I left all my supplementals and edits for the fall of senior year. Don’t be like me.

Next, really think about the classes you’re taking senior year. Take AP classes that you will actually enjoy. There’s no trophy for forcing yourself through AP Calculus if math isn’t your thing. Rigor matters, yes, but so does your well-being. From my experience, taking AP classes that I was actually interested in helped me be more motivated to do my work and study.

And for when the decisions start rolling in, remember that how you treat other people matters just as much as where you end up. Don’t speculate, don’t whisper and don’t gossip. Judging people’s chances or picking apart their stats doesn’t help anyone. It costs you nothing to just be happy for other people.

Most importantly, remember that college is really just somewhere where you’re going to school, it’s not who you’re going to be. Nobody needs an acceptance letter to validate your worth or potential. This process will test you, just like it tested me. But it doesn’t have to break you.