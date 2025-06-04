Debriefing some unspoken topics at Staples

Staff Writer Eva Matviyenko ’27 wants to create change in the way teenagers approach news. She wants to write stories that inspire teens and get them hooked.

“I feel like a lot of the news teenagers see is relevant and important to us but not really relatable or interesting a lot of times,” Matviyenko ’27 said.

Matviyenko enjoys dancing and skiing in her free time and aspires to be on the Inklings business team in the future.

“I want to go into business when I’m older,” Matviyenko said, “so I feel like this could be a really good starting point for me.”