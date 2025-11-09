Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers

Olivia Beaton ’28 Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.

The Westport Public Library’s buddy reading program uses books to bring people together and to make reading a shared activity for both high school and elementary students. By connecting older and younger kids, the program aims to spread a love for books among children of all ages.

“Buddy Reading has two main goals,” Jeanmarie Ryan, Teen Services Librarian said. “Encouraging younger kids to read, and building a sense of community between different age groups in Westport.”

Each week, Staples High School students meet with young kids at the library to read aloud together. The sessions provide a fun and supportive environment for kids to practice reading, while giving the high schoolers experience with younger children and engagement in meaningful volunteer work.

“It looks good for college, it’s pretty low commitment, and it’s pretty fun to read to the cute kids,” Jess Selzer ’28, a frequent program volunteer said.

The benefits from this program are long-term. According to the Child Mind Institute, reading to children daily can increase the amount of words they’re exposed to by over 1 million. However, research from Ohio State University found that one fourth of children in America are never read to while another fourth are only read to once or twice a week. With this in mind, the Buddy Reading program spreads the love of reading to all Westport residents without a fee.

“As a librarian, I always think encouraging people to read is important,” Ryan said. “It’s such a vital skill to have, so it’s important that it not just be a chore, especially when you’re just learning to read.”

As the program expands, people are encouraged to sign up for the Buddy Reading program through its volunteering page. Sessions take place most Tuesdays at the Westport Public Library. By creating a space where young kids are able to have fun learning to read, the library hopes to make reading a part of everyday life.

“[Volunteer] especially if you have any interest in working with kids in the future,” Ryan said. “If you do, it’s great practice working with kids, and even if you don’t, it’s a great way to get involved in the community!”