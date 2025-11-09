Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
The Staples library will be closed until Monday due to the Tri-State Consortium
Behind the Library’s Closed Doors: Tri-State Consortium is Shaping the Future of Learning
The Prospector Theater's mission is to create meaningful employment for people of all abilities, ensuring that employees' passions are utilized in their jobs, such as designing movie posters for the theater's decor
A Seat for Everyone: How the Prospector Theater is changing the moviegoing experience
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
Staples remembers Homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Buddy Reading Program Encourages Young Readers

Byline photo of Olivia Beaton ’28
Olivia Beaton ’28, Web News EditorNovember 9, 2025
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.
Olivia Beaton ’28
Jess Selzer ’28 checks out books to read to young readers during the Buddy Reading program.

The Westport Public Library’s buddy reading program uses books to bring people together and to make reading a shared activity for both high school and elementary students. By connecting older and younger kids, the program aims to spread a love for books among children of all ages. 

“Buddy Reading has two main goals,” Jeanmarie Ryan, Teen Services Librarian said. “Encouraging younger kids to read, and building a sense of community between different age groups in Westport.”

Each week, Staples High School students meet with young kids at the library to read aloud together. The sessions provide a fun and supportive environment for kids to practice reading, while giving the high schoolers experience with younger children and engagement in meaningful volunteer work.

“It looks good for college, it’s pretty low commitment, and it’s pretty fun to read to the cute kids,” Jess Selzer ’28, a frequent program volunteer said.

The benefits from this program are long-term. According to the Child Mind Institute, reading to children daily can increase the amount of words they’re exposed to by over 1 million. However, research from Ohio State University found that one fourth of children in America are never read to while another fourth are only read to once or twice a week. With this in mind, the Buddy Reading program spreads the love of reading to all Westport residents without a fee. 

“As a librarian, I always think encouraging people to read is important,” Ryan said. “It’s such a vital skill to have, so it’s important that it not just be a chore, especially when you’re just learning to read.”

As the program expands, people are encouraged to sign up for the Buddy Reading program through its volunteering page. Sessions take place most Tuesdays at the Westport Public Library. By creating a space where young kids are able to have fun learning to read, the library hopes to make reading a part of everyday life.

“[Volunteer] especially if you have any interest in working with kids in the future,” Ryan said. “If you do, it’s great practice working with kids, and even if you don’t, it’s a great way to get involved in the community!” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Olivia Beaton ’28
Olivia Beaton ’28, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Olivia Beaton ’28 values her community. Spending eight weeks at sleepaway camp has allowed her to get involved: from writing letters home to her family to helping younger campers learn to sail, Beaton stays engaged. “I’m the oldest this year, so I would take the younger kids out for an hour and a half,” Beaton said.  Beaton isn’t only involved at camp. Her search for new communities coupled with her love of writing inspired her to join Inklings.  “It depends on what I’m reading and what I’m writing,” Beaton said. “If I enjoy it, then I’m excited to do it.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Charles Dickens , Edgar Allen Poe Mary Shelley and more who are all well known writers within the gothic and horror genre.
Poe, Shelley, and the Art of Fear
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
After Max Harper’s ’25 passing in October of last year, friends and family gathered at Compo Beach to honor his memory and create a long lasting memorial that is still accessible today.
Living life to the Max: a legacy that continues to inspire