One month in: How students are handling school

The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.

Late night study sessions turning into naps, forgetting about your homework assignment… again, skipping your alarm for the fourth time – September, the first full month back at school, has been filled with packed schedules and a rollercoaster of panic, procrastination and everything in between.

With eight more months ahead, June has never felt so far away. The summer days have disappeared and students are still understanding how to get back into the rhythm. Figuring out how to study for your upcoming test and managing your work with sports and clubs is difficult but not impossible.

Cami Barger ’28 is busy with dance but manages her time effectively.

"Since I have dance late at night, I have figured out that doing my homework right when I get home from school is the best way to complete all of my assignments," Barger said.

Procrastination is a common struggle. Doing assignments as soon as possible or making a plan to get the assignments done is key. A plan could be a small to-do list or a schedule for the upcoming week.

Liv Vindiola ’27 is also successful because she knows she has limited time to complete her assignments.

“I try to manage my time in school the best I can, since I have rowing in the morning and afternoon. I take the time in class that teachers give us for free time in order to finish assignments and work productively in my free period,” Vindiola said.

Understanding your priorities is important, and assignments due the next day should take priority over those with deadlines weeks away. However, completely pushing off that long-term assignment can be risky and should be avoided. It’s still important to create a plan for the future tasks even if you’re not working on them immediately.