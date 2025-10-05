One month in: How students are handling school

Subscribe
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Byline photo of Ellie Kirkorsky ’28
Ellie Kirkorsky ’28,  Assistant Business ManagerOctober 5, 2025
Late night study sessions turning into naps, forgetting about your homework assignment… again, skipping your alarm for the fourth time – September, the first full month back at school, has been filled with packed schedules and a rollercoaster of panic, procrastination and everything in between. 

 

With eight more months ahead, June has never felt so far away. The summer days have disappeared and students are still understanding how to get back into the rhythm. Figuring out how to study for your upcoming test and managing your work with sports and clubs is difficult but not impossible. 

 

Cami Barger ’28 is busy with dance but manages her time effectively. 

 

“Since I have dance late at night, I have figured out that doing my homework right when I get home from school is the best way to complete all of my assignments,” Barger said.

 

Procrastination is a common struggle. Doing assignments as soon as possible or making a plan to get the assignments done is key. A plan could be a small to-do list or a schedule for the upcoming week. 

 

Liv Vindiola ’27 is also successful because she knows she has limited time to complete her assignments. 

 

“I try to manage my time in school the best I can, since I have rowing in the morning and afternoon. I take the time in class that teachers give us for free time in order to finish assignments and work productively in my free period,” Vindiola said. 

 

Understanding your priorities is important, and assignments due the next day should take priority over those with deadlines weeks away. However, completely pushing off that long-term assignment can be risky and should be avoided. It’s still important to create a plan for the future tasks even if you’re not working on them immediately. 

About the Contributor
Ellie Kirkorsky ’28
Ellie Kirkorsky ’28,  Assistant Business Manager
 Assistant Business Manager Ellie Kirkorsky ’28 is always eager to try new things:  whether it’s baking, cooking, exploring new music or building friendships through rowing. “I like being creative and having a wide variety of what I can cook or bake,” Kirkorsky said. Rowing has been important to her for the past three years, as it gives her the chance to connect with teammates during practices and races. After returning from her seventh summer at Camp Vega, Kirkorsky is excited to begin her new classes. Inspired by her sister’s involvement in Inklings, she decided to join as well. “I was intrigued,” Kirkorsky said.
