Are Super Bowl commercials worth the hype?

Staff Writer, Emme Dorfman ’27 finds herself learning at every twist and turn. Dorfman especially learns a lot of life skills through soccer and lacrosse.

“I love playing soccer and lacrosse.” Dorfman ’27 said. “It teaches me so much about communication and sportsmanship,”

Dorfman wishes to take these lessons and apply them to her new Advanced Journalism class. Dorfman hopes to learn more about the news process as she is always reading the top news stories.

“I can’t wait to learn more about the journalism process” Dorfman ’27, “and I’m also looking forward to learning about the news writing process. ”